Mexican company builds one of the biggest solar roofs in Latin America

Enlight is the Mexican company leading the solar energy industry in the country and recently, it opened its first branch in Chile and now it is looking to expand to other Latin American countries like Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

On September 10, Enlight inaugurated the biggest photovoltaic roof in Chile, which is also one of the biggest ones in South America. This solar roof was installed at one of Bimbo's branches in the Latin American country. In total, it will produce 3.0 gigawatts per hour every year and it will also help to decrease CO2 emissions.

Hoy inauguramos el sistema de autoabastecimiento con energía solar -en un sólo techo- más grande de Chile y Sudamérica El proyecto fotovoltaico impulsado por la empresa de alimentos Ideal Chile tiene 6.500 paneles y producirá el 27% del consumo energético de la compañía pic.twitter.com/EWofOoTIim — Energía (@MinEnergia) September 10, 2019

Through the implementation of solar energy, governments and companies are contributing to the fight against climate change and global warming.

The inauguration was attended by Chile's Energy Minister, Juan Carlos Jobet; the Environment Minster, Carolina Schmidt; the Deputy Secretary-General at Bimbo, Rafael Pamias; the Managing Director at Ideal S.A, Enrique Martínez; and Julian Willenbrock, the co-founder and Executive Director at Enlight.

¡Más de 6,500 paneles en un mismo techo! Hoy inauguramos el sistema solar más grande de Chile y Latinoamérica. pic.twitter.com/MYgFzJw9Sv — Enlight (@Enlightmx) September 10, 2019

With this project, Bimbo will carry out 27% of its operations using clean energy, moreover, it's part of an effort to exclusively use renewable energy by 2025.

Reduce @Grupo_Bimbo su huella de carbono a nivel global en más de 100 mil toneladas de CO2. Es increíble poder ser parte de este impacto con @Enlightmx https://t.co/rWoWZI5kih — Juan Pablo Robert (@JuanPRobert) May 8, 2019

The solar industry in Mexico's

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL in English, Julian Willenbrock and Juan Pablo Robert discussed the future of solar energy in Mexico and the company's future plans.

Juan Pablo Robert, the Chief Marketing Officer at Enlight, said that the company has been working with Bimbo for quite some time and that they will inaugurate Mexico's biggest photovoltaic roof at one of Bimbo's facilities and he also emphasized that Mexico has the potential to implement these large-scale roofs and that the industry has been embracing solar energy in months years.

Cuando eliges cambiar a energía solar no solo ahorras en tu tarifa de luz, sino también contribuyes al medio ambiente: pic.twitter.com/4R7hIu18EY — Enlight (@Enlightmx) February 1, 2019

In regards to clean energy regulations, Julian Willenbrock explained that “in the last months, there has been a lot of structural changes in regards to regulatory bodies in Mexico (…)” but he emphasized that this sector is not threatened and that the necessary regulations do exist.

Juan Pablo Robert explained that in Mexico, both the residential and industrial sectors will continue growing next year. Power storage systems will also gain ground in Mexico, which will help to regulate industrial fees. Moreover, collective solar power contracts could also become a reality soon.



gm

