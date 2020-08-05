Mexican authorities arrest Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG members in major blow to drug trafficking organizations

Leer en español

In recent weeks, Mexican authorities have delivered major blows to drug trafficking and criminal organizations.

Last Sunday, federal and state authorities arrested “El Marro,” the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in Guanajuato. The criminal organization is involved in crimes such as fuel theft, extortion, and kidnapping.

José Luis aka “Fish"

The Mexican Navy arrested José Luis aka “Fish" on August 4. According to authorities, he is a member of the Sinaloa Cartel and a financial operator for the criminal organization. Baja California authorities said he is one of the criminals behind the surge in violence in Ensenada.

Marines located and arrested the criminal in Rancho Cepeda, Ensenada on early Tuesday.



During the operation, authorities seized a gun, a grenade, marijuana, cash, and communication radios.

In recent months, the Navy has delivered major blows to criminal organizations involved in a turf war to control Ensenada.



Marines recently arrested Daniel aka “Conejo" and Víctor aka “Chano,” members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Ensenada. Intelligence reports suggest the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel are engaged in a turf war to control the region.

Rubén Velázquez aka "El Inge"

Authorities arrested Rubén Velázquez, an alleged financial operator working for the bloody Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in Zapopan Jalisco. The CJNG member will be extradited to the United States.



According to the government, Velázquez is a financial operator working for Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka “El Mencho,” the leader of the CJNG.

U.S. sources confirmed the arrest to EL UNIVERSAL and added that "El Inge” participated in drug trafficking operations for two years and that he kept a low profile.

Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel, also known as the Pacific Cartel, is one of the oldest and more established drug cartels in Mexico and controls drug trafficking in several regions, especially in the Pacific Coast. It also has the “most expansive international footprint.”



This Mexican drug cartel, formerly led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, exports and distributes methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl to U.S. cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), is based in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It distributes drugs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. Furthermore, this drug trafficking organization is “one of the most powerful and fastest-growing cartels in Mexico and the United States” as it has a presence in at least 24 of 32 Mexican states.

This drug cartel is characterized by its rapid expansion and its willingness to “engage in violent confrontations with Mexican Government security forces and rival cartels.”

