Mexican author Amparo Dávila passes away

Mexican writer Amparo Dávila, one of Mexico's best short-story writers, has passed away at 92 years of age

Born in Zacatecas in 1928, she wrote narrative and poetry. Her short stories are considered among the most particular in Mexico during the 20th century and have been included in several anthologies of the literary genre.

No fue en un día de invierno, sino en uno soleado de primavera, como ella quería. Se ha ido la extraordinaria narradora zacatecana Amparo Dávila, una de las mayores cuentistas mexicanas

La recordamos con sus relatos que puedes leer en #MaterialdeLectura https://t.co/XnYPboEOHV pic.twitter.com/4ReaET4VQi — CulturaUNAM (@CulturaUNAM) April 18, 2020

She belonged to what some call the Mid-century Generation. Dávila is one of the few Mexican storytellers whose literature goes beyond reality without being fantastic.

Although she began her literary career writing poetry, she then focused in narrative. Some of her books are Tiempo destrozado (Broken Time), Música concreta (Concrete Music), and Árboles petrificados (Petrified Trees), with which she won the Xavier Villaurrutia Award in 1977.

mp