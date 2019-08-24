Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Fancies of former Mexican presidents in Los Pinos

2019-08-24
Professional flight simulators, heliports in the garden, soccer fields, and rooms over pools are just some of the luxurious additions of presidents in Los Pinos
2019-08-06

Someone has expensive taste?

2019-05-20

The President is ready to auction luxury cars

Mexico forgets its museums

2019-08-24
Museums in Mexico are going through a critical situation; several compounds focused in history have not received a single visitor from January to May 2019
2018-11-06

Tlaxcala: New home of Mexico’s Ministry of Culture

2019-06-12

Mexico seeks to protect artisans after Carolina Herrera scandal

Mexico rejects U.S. “safe third country” proposal once again

2019-08-23
In theory, a safe third country agreement would force asylum seekers from Central America, who make up a large part of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, to seek refuge in Mexico
2019-07-22

Mexico-U.S. relation: It's time for dialogue and cooperation

2019-06-26

Migrants denounce physical abuse, mistreatment, and poor conditions in Mexico

Up to MXN $13 million to restore Mexico’s Angel of Independence monument

2019-08-23
Mexico City's Secretariat of Works and Services is in charge of the restoration project with help from the Engineering Institute because of the structural issues of the monument
2018-09-19

19S earthquake: The lessons to be learned

2019-06-23

Violence against women has increased in the last four months

Animal cruelty in Mexico City

2019-08-22
The municipalities with more reports for animal cruelty in Mexico City are Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero, Cuauhtémoc, Benito Juárez, and Coyoacán
2018-03-03

Animal testing, is there any other option?

2019-01-24

El Borras: from rags to riches after “Roma”

Santa María del Mar, a decade in darkness

2019-08-22
Almost 1,000 inhabitants of this town have been living without light and the services and activities powered by it since 2009, when their brothers from San Mateo del Mar blocked their only land access and destroyed the electric network that supplied the community
2018-08-09

Over 70% of indigenous people in Mexico live in poverty

2018-10-29

Poverty and inequality, Mexico's main challenges

The Trump administration plans to hold migrant children and families in detention indefinitely

2019-08-22
“The current administration uses cruel language, policies and abuse with the objective of deterring immigrants and asylum seekers”
2019-08-12

Despite migration laws, Mexico keeps migrant children in crowded detention centers

2019-04-11

The U.S. plans to house 5,000 migrant children at military bases

2018-10-25

Mexico is deporting more migrant children than ever

Escorts murders linked to human trafficking mafias

2019-08-22
In the first semester of 2019, there have been four femicides of South American escorts and models, revealing conflicts between Colombian and Venezuelan traffickers in Mexico
2019-06-08

Mexico City to decriminalize sex work aiming to fight human trafficking

2019-03-16

Mexico's missing people agency searching for trafficking victims

Environmental activist found dead in Mexico

2019-08-22
This is the second time an activist has been found dead in Palenque in 2019
2019-03-29

Mexico: 4th most dangerous country for environmental activists

2019-02-20

Samir Flores, activist and radio host, murdered in Mexico

Violence threatens Magical Towns

2019-08-21
Magical Towns are not exempt from the violence wave in Mexico; 680 alleged murders were registered in these communities during the first half of 2019
2018-06-30

Insecurity in Mexico scares away US tourists

2019-05-09

Violence besieges Mexico

Mexican cartels reach Central America

2019-08-21
Central America has become the outlet of Mexican organized crime for drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking
2019-08-08

Mexican cartels clash leaves 19 dead in Uruapan

2019-07-30

Mexican cartel could be behind the murder of two Israeli criminals

Mexico will request Argentina to extradite Carlos Ahumada

2019-08-21
Carlos Ahumada has not been exonerated of the crimes he has been accused of in Mexico
2019-08-17

Carlos Ahumada is arrested in Argentina

2019-07-30

Mexico takes legal action against Rosario Robles, a former official linked to a massive fraud

2019-08-12

Contract signed by Rosario Robles caused a $60 million property damage

Fun facts about Moctezuma’s headdress

English The piece is kept in Vienna's Museum of the World
Over 4,000 pre-Hispanic vestiges found in Chapultepec

English Pieces from three ancient cultures have been found
Mexican superfoods for children

English They are ideal for a balanced diet
Discover Xochimilco with an app

English It shows attractions, festivities, prices, food options, and more!
The health benefits of tomato

English It contains vitamins and antioxidants
Mexican student accepted in NASA’s Space Program for the third time

English He is also a NASA ambassador in Mexico
Mango could help prevent colon cancer

English It contains resistant starch that protects cells covering the colon
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle to face trial on involuntary manslaughter

English The judge scheduled a new hearing for today
The costly annual access of Mexican soccer team America

English
New Quantum Technologies Laboratory in Mexico

English The lab will perform experiments on an atomic scale
Retired couple takes literature to impoverished communities

English They have received a lot of support from society, schools, and universities who have sent them books
The Cure to return to Mexico City in October

English The presale will be next August 28 and 29
SPAACIO: The online store selling furniture made in Mexico

English This online store offers high-quality products made by Mexican artisans
Sorority: Mexican women are protecting each other

English Since Mexican women can't trust the police, they are looking after each other
Over 4,000 pre-Hispanic vestiges found in Chapultepec

Mexican superfoods for children

Amazon wildfires: Brazil reports record surge in forest fires

Since Thursday, INPE said satellite images spotted 9,507 new forest fires in the country, mostly in the Amazon basin, home to the world’s largest tropical forest seen as vital to countering global warming

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns amid political crisis

Ebola spreads to Walikale, a remote militia-run Congo territory

Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh to Myanmar begins next week

Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women

Macrisis: Kirchnerism is back after the new economic failure in Argentina

In spite of his promises and personal success as a businessman, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri was incapable of overcoming the old problems of the Argentinian economy

The future of the Indian subcontinent is being written in Kashmir

Families are also direct victims of torture: the case of Mexican journalist Olivier Acuña

What is behind the growing power of Evangelical churches in Mexico?

Sorority: Mexican women are protecting each other

Women have been attacked by police officers and bus and taxi drivers

PAN members know nothing about the helicopter crash

Donald Trump has no limits

Ana Guevara keeps quiet

Recovering Mexican cacao

Young Mexican entrepreneur Daniel Reza Barrientos sets to reclaim the culture of cacao in our country

Huitlacoche: Mexico's truffle

Chiles en Nogada: Mexico Culinary Pride

Chicatanas: A delicacy of the Oaxacan gastronomy