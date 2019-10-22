Mayan culture meets the digital world

Leer en español

With the objective of restoring, documenting, and promoting Mayan culture in all the world, Google, in collaboration with the British Museum and Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) created a project that consists in digitalizing images and documents dating from 1891 to our days about the pre-Colonial civilization in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The content is available through Google Arts & Culture; it has before and after pictures of the most important cities, videos, and information of Mayan civilization. The content of the project is based on the photographic archive of archeologist Alfred Maudslay that belong to the English institution.

Back in the day, Alfred Maudslay brought the ‘lost cities of the ancient Maya’ to the Western world. Now, in partnership with the @britishmuseum, we can continue his legacy and share these wonders with the entire world. https://t.co/ak3xf31RHk #MayaHeritageinMexico pic.twitter.com/lSNV5Nmaes — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) October 15, 2019

Maudslay carried out a series of travels to Central America to document the characteristics of the Maya such as their way to do art, their garments, tools, and rituals, in addition to the archeology of the most important cities, such as Palenque, in Chiapas, and Chichén Itzá, in Yucatán.



The archeologist’s archive was also used to duplicate the hieroglyphic stair of Palenque’s Palace with the idea of preserving the original. This preservation consists of putting a gypsum board over the stair and then the duplicate.

According to Maya culture, death is not the end. So we can all breathe easy about that. Thanks to the preservation done by the @britishmuseum, we can all explore everything from ancient Maya art to digital heritage, here→ https://t.co/ak3xf31RHk #MayaHeritageinMexico pic.twitter.com/2MAOFEEoGV — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) October 18, 2019

With this, the steps will no longer be exposed to the weather. Currently, experts are studying the way to transport the boards to the archeological site; their placement is planned for next November.



The project to create the website and digitalize the files took three years. Two years were required for digitalizing Maudslay’s archive, made up of over 800 files about the ancient civilization.

This temple was designed so that during the spring and autumn equinoxes, it would cast a shadow that resembled the back of a . But why did the Maya do this?

Find out at https://t.co/fcTGBJ8lOb with @britishmuseum pic.twitter.com/ikWE2sse5t — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) October 14, 2019

As part of the project, Google distributed the documents to the museums of the rural communities of the territory that used to be settled by the Maya so that inhabitants can have access to the investigation, as informed Miguel Alva, Marketing director of Google Mexico.

Have you ever pondered the meaning of corn? The Maya believe the cycle of life is similar to the cycle of . As part of #HHM, in partnership with @britishmuseum, we are exploring everything from ancient Maya art to digital heritage, https://t.co/ak3xf2KgPM #MayaHeritageinMexico pic.twitter.com/rAKZbDXMjw — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) October 16, 2019

