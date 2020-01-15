The many health benefits of jícamas

Leer en español

Jicamas are a white tuber full of juice and health benefits. Its name comes from the Náhuatl “xicamatl.” Yellowish on the outside and white on the inside, jícamas have a lot of starch, a crunchy texture, and a slightly sweet flavor.

Jícamas come from Central America and are known in Mexico since pre-Columbian times.

It is eaten as a snack, chopped in slices or strips with lime juice, salt, and chili powder commonly sold in the street.

Jícama is also used to prepare pico de gallo or as a vegetable in salads. Jicaletas are skewers of sorts made with jicama slices covered in chamoy, lime juice, chili, and salt.

In December, a small variety of jicama, known as ch’ikam, is sold to fill the piñatas used during posadas.

Jícamas are full of health benefits and here is a list of some of them.

It is a healthy snack that will make you feel full for a long time, so it is ideal if you are on a diet. Jícamas contain a lot of fiber and water so a 150 grams portion will give you a feeling of fullness and you will be able to resist temptations until the next meal.

It is a food that adapts to many recipes. Give jícamas a chance: remember that not everything in the world is lime, salt, and chili powder. Jícama goes extremely well in wraps, salads, and even in pasta. Chop it or grate it and include it in Asian recipes using a wok and different sauces. It will be a low-calorie complement for many dishes.

Jícama is a good option to add to a low-carbs menu because a single cup of this food contains only 10 grams and, in addition, a good amount of vitamin C.

One of the reasons why you should include jicama in your diet is because it has many health benefits. Eating jícamas will help you reduce blood pressure, control diabetes, and improve constipation; it has diuretic properties and it also helps with liquids retention.

Another reason to love jícamas is their low cost. You can easily find them in markets and supermarkets. Jícama is a root similar to potato and radish and it is also known as the Mexican turnip.

So now you know, whether it is in cold or hot recipes, eating jícama is good for your health.

