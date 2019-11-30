The many health benefits of avocado

Leer en español

Avocado is delicious and an excellent complement for tacos or in guacamole, but beyond that, what happens to the body if you eat it daily?

In his book How to Fight Wrinkles and Lose Weight, Dr. Nicholas Perricone mentions that consuming avocado helps to prevent diabetes, since a diet rich in monounsaturated fats, such as the ones contained in avocados, increase the levels of good cholesterol and regulates levels of sugar in the blood.

It also reduces the risk of obesity since consuming low-energetic density foods like avocado can maintain a healthy body weight because they make you feel full with fewer calories, according to Dr. Perricone.

Avocados also have vitamin E, which delays the aging process and protects the organism against cardiovascular diseases and different kinds of cancer.

In addition, it is great to keep electrolytes balanced for it is a good source of potassium; it actually has 60% more potassium than bananas.

Last but not least, you should know that avocado supplies lutein, which protects against prostate cancer and from eye diseases.

