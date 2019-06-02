Leer en español

López Obrador to host party at the Zócalo

We've been told that President López Obrador will host an event at Mexico City's main square, the Zócalo, to celebrate his electoral win a year ago. López Obrador will organize a massive event on July 1, one year after his electoral victory, where he will present a report of what has happened during the first seven months of his administration. The opposition will surely question id this massive event is in tune with the austerity proclaimed by the current government.

Not everyone is happy with the arrest of Alonso Ancira

After the owner of Altos Hornos de México AHMSA, Alonso Ancira Elizondo was detained in Spain in connection with corruption charges, the case highlighted a huge contradiction. It turns out that Morena senator Armando Guadiana Tijerina was one of the first to defend the businessman: “Respect the rights of my friend,” said the senator in a video; meanwhile, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, recognized President López Obrador's decision to enforce the law during his administration and to present someone who allegedly favored certain unions before justice. This is a curious difference between both characters since Armando Guadiana had a lot of respect for Napoleón Gómez Sada, the father of his fellow Morena member.

Same-sex marriage for Mexicans abroad

On June 1, the Mexican government will update its civil registry in its consulates abroad and will implement the necessary changes so that same-sex couples can get married. This way, on Monday the new measures ordered by the Foreign Affairs Ministry will be implemented so that Mexican embassies and consulates can marry everyone without discrimination.

The Electoral Tribunal waves the LGBTTQQIAAP flag

We've been told that the Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF), led by Felipe Fuentes Barrera, uploaded the LGBTTQQIAAP flag to its social media accounts. We've been told that although this could seem to be a marketing move, this is not the case. The tribunal has issued verdicts in favor of the non-discrimination of the sexual preference, such as the one that was approved in favor of the Muxe community in Oaxaca in 2018; or the training of magistrates Mónica Soto in regards to electoral justice for the LGBTTQQIAAP community. Moreover, magistrate Felipe de la Mata has organized conferences about inclusive electoral justice. It's been a while since they have been waving the LGBTTQQIAAP flag!



