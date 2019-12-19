Leer en español

Judgment day is here for Bartlett

After three months of investigation, the Public Affairs Ministry will reveal the results of the investigations in regards to the properties owned by the CFE chief, Manuel Bartlett Díaz, as well as possible conflicts of interest. The results of this investigation are important since Barlett is close to President López Obrador and who sparks divided opinions among government officials. With this in mind, Minister Irma Eréndira Sandoval will present the results that could mark her for the rest of the administration because if she determines that Barlett incurred in an irregularity, her credibility will rise, despite the solidity of the investigation. In contrast, exonerating Barlett would be hard to understand for the opposition and even for some Morena members. This is an important day for both Barlett and Sandoval.

Santiago Nieto’s relevant role

Although he wasn’t close to President López Obrador, during this first year of his administration, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Santiago Nieto, has become one of the government officials who has worked tirelessly to eradicate corruption. We’ve been told that Nieto’s office is involved in the majority of major cases. Yesterday, Santiago Nieto accompanied the President to his meeting with the security council. Perhaps the UIF could build a cooperation space with governors, in order to eradicate corruption and crime by attacking the criminals’ finances.

Santa Claus arrived at Congress

Some of the workers in the lower chamber received a Christmas present. Despite claims that austerity measures would result in no bonus for MXN $13,000, in the end, they did receive the resources, besides their Christmas bonus.

Contradictions in the lower chamber

Yesterday, the permanent commission in Congress approved the basic rules for the development of their session but they immediately ignored them. The rules guarantee plurality and freedom. Nevertheless, the lawmakers broke the new rules and rejected the debate. This way, they halted the discussion of two risky issues: public insecurity and the appearance of Jesús Seade to discuss the USMCA. Someone who warned about these rules was lawmaker Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, who has become a critical voice,

