31 | JUL | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Journalist Rogelio Barragán found dead in Morelos
Journalist Rogelio Barragán found dead in Morelos
Mexico is one of the deadliest countries for journalists – Photo: David Maung/FOTOS LOCALES

Journalist Rogelio Barragán found dead in Morelos

31/07/2019
17:46
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
Lizbeth Díaz, Stefanie Eschenbacher & Michael Perry/REUTERS & Justino Miranda/EL UNIVERSAL
The body of Mexican journalist Rogelio Barragán showed signs of torture

A Mexican journalist who covered the police in the violent southwestern state of Guerrero was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle with signs he had been shot and tortured, local police said on Tuesday.

A preliminary report says that around 18:20h, officials of Forensic Services went to the Circunvalación street, of the Benito Juárez settlement of the municipality of Zacatepec, where a vehicle with license plates from Guerrero, HCM-21-96, was found, and inside the trunk was the dead body of the journalist Rogelio Barragán Pérez.

Mexico has been one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in recent years, although it was not immediately clear if the killing of Rogelio Barragán was linked to his work.

Barragán, director of the internet portal “Guerrero al instante” that covered the south of Mexico, was found in the neighboring central state of Morelos. He had been shot at least twice and his body showed signs of torture, police said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to bring down violence. But free-speech advocacy group Article XIX has documented seven cases of journalists who have been killed since he took office in December.
 

Artículo

Mexico vows to protect journalists as attacks against them increase

English
Human rights organizations have criticized the program for not ending the attacks or punishing the people responsible for them
Mexico vows to protect journalists as attacks against them increase Mexico vows to protect journalists as attacks against them increase

mp
 

English
2019-06-12
English
2019-01-04
Rogelio Barragán crime murder killing Guerrero journalist violence against journalists violence Mexico violence

