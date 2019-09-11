11 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Join the celebration of Mexican cinema
Join the celebration of Mexican cinema
Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete in “Two Careful Fellows” - Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Join the celebration of Mexican cinema

English
11/09/2019
20:17
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
Miranda Perea
-A +A
Over 20 national films are included in the second edition of the Mexican Film Party

Leer en español

The second edition of the Mexican Film Party started last September 6th. Over 20 national films, including last year’s re-releases, classic, and some new releases, will be available for only MXN $20.

The event is organized by the National Chamber of Cinematographic Industry (Canacine) along with other public and private institutions, with the objective to bring Mexican cinema closer to its audience.
 

Artículo

ROMA wins Fipresci Grand Prix for Best Film

English
The award will be presented next September 20th in Saint Sebastian
ROMA wins Fipresci Grand Prix for Best FilmROMA wins Fipresci Grand Prix for Best Film

The programming will reach 750 screens in the Mexican Republic until next Thursday in Cinépolis, Cinemex, Cinebox, Citicinemas, and Cinemagic.

For those who like Mexican classics, there are options such as “The Three Garcías” by Ismael Rodríguez, “Sex, Shame, and Tears” by Antonio Serrano Argüelles, or “The chanfle” by Enrique Segoviano.

Some of the novelties include “Ana and Bruno” by Carlos Carrera, “Perfect Strangers” by Manolo Caro, and “Mirreyes vs. Godínez” by Chava Cartas.

There will also be new documentaries such as “Shootings" (Disparos) by Elpida Nikou and Rodrigo Hernández Tejero, and “Poets of the Sky” by Emilio Maillé.

UNAM’s Film Library will also participate with the trilogy by Fernando de Fuentes: “Prisoner 13,” “Godfather Mendoza,” and “Let’s Go with Pancho Villa.”

For its part, the Cineteca Nacional will screen films such as “The Castle of Purity” by Arturo Ripstein and “The Virgin’s Corner” by Alberto Isaac.
 

Artículo

Netflix will celebrate Mexican Cinema Day

English
Cinépolis Klic and Apple TV will also join the celebration with promotions in the rent of Mexican content
Netflix will celebrate Mexican Cinema DayNetflix will celebrate Mexican Cinema Day

mp
 

DESTACADAS

Guillermo del Toro to have Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Guillermo del Toro to have Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mexican animators are taking over Hollywood

Mexican animators are taking over Hollywood

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
The second edition of the Mexican Cinema Celebration started last September 6th. Almost 20 national filmsincluding last year’s re-releasesclassicand some new releaseswill be available for only mXN $20. The event is organized by the National Chamber of Cinematographic Industry (Canacine) along with other public and private institutionswith the objective to bring Mexican cinema closer to its audience. The programming will reach 750 screens in the Mexican Republic until next Thursday in CinépolisCinemexCineboxCiticinemasand Cinemagic. For those who like Mexican classics there are options such as “The Three Garcías” by Ismael Rodríguez“SexShameand Tears” by Antonio Serrano Argüellesor “The chanfle” by Enrique Segoviano. Some of the novelties include “Ana and Bruno” by Carlos Carrera“Perfect Strangers” by Manolo Caroand “Mirreyes vs. Godínez” by Chava Cartas. There will also be new dcumentaries such as “Shootings (Disparos) by Elpida Nikou and Rodrigo Hernández Tejeroand “Poets

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 