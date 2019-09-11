Join the celebration of Mexican cinema

Leer en español

The second edition of the Mexican Film Party started last September 6th. Over 20 national films, including last year’s re-releases, classic, and some new releases, will be available for only MXN $20.

The event is organized by the National Chamber of Cinematographic Industry (Canacine) along with other public and private institutions, with the objective to bring Mexican cinema closer to its audience.



The programming will reach 750 screens in the Mexican Republic until next Thursday in Cinépolis, Cinemex, Cinebox, Citicinemas, and Cinemagic.

Continúa nuestra Fiesta Del Cine Mexicano en su Segunda edición, ¡no te la pierdas! Estará hasta el 12 de septiembre. Consulta nuestra cartelera en https://t.co/myUUG0xzfu #FiestaDelCineMexicano #cinemexicano #Historiasquesinospasan pic.twitter.com/UStzmxEzzx — FiestaDelCineMexicano (@FiestaCineMX) September 9, 2019

For those who like Mexican classics, there are options such as “The Three Garcías” by Ismael Rodríguez, “Sex, Shame, and Tears” by Antonio Serrano Argüelles, or “The chanfle” by Enrique Segoviano.

Some of the novelties include “Ana and Bruno” by Carlos Carrera, “Perfect Strangers” by Manolo Caro, and “Mirreyes vs. Godínez” by Chava Cartas.

There will also be new documentaries such as “Shootings" (Disparos) by Elpida Nikou and Rodrigo Hernández Tejero, and “Poets of the Sky” by Emilio Maillé.

UNAM’s Film Library will also participate with the trilogy by Fernando de Fuentes: “Prisoner 13,” “Godfather Mendoza,” and “Let’s Go with Pancho Villa.”

For its part, the Cineteca Nacional will screen films such as “The Castle of Purity” by Arturo Ripstein and “The Virgin’s Corner” by Alberto Isaac.



