COVID-19
English The masks are made by Sinibí Jípe, a Rarámuri company in Chihuahua, Mexico
HEALTH
English The drug created by experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is patent pendi
MENTAL HEALTH
English It is important to stay calm and meditate so that anxiety does not become overwhelming
HEALTH
English The production of medical supplies is part of the UPV's strategies to mitigate COVID-19
TECHNOLOGY
English The app eases the information exchange between the Mexican government and the civil society
COVID-19
English The Mexico Makers association creates acetate masks to protect doctors and nurses from coronavirus
HEALTH
English Guava is also ideal to strengthen the immune system
TECHNOLOGY
English Drones Mexico wants to create a network of drones around the country to help during the pandemic
RELIGION
English Catholics in Comitán carried out a pilgrimage to ask the Greek saint to protect Mexico from COVID-19
CINEMATOGRAPHY
English The Golden Age of Mexican cinema has become a national referent in the world
HEALTH
English As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, it is essential to follow protective measures
LITERATURE
English Fernanda Melchor was selected for her book Hurricane Season