Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

IMF forecasts 6.6% contraction for Mexico due to coronavirus crisis

19:56
14:13

Global economy faces worst recession since the Great Depression, warns IMF

2020-04-10

Will the world move towards a global currency after the coronavirus crisis?

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

19:04
The majority of victims were males between 37 and 77 years old
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

19:04
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Mexican tourists who breached India coronavirus lockdown receive unconventional punishment

18:16
Police in India have come up with unusual methods to encourage people to stay home
Venezuelan youtuber diagnosed with COVID-19 sparks outrage after he ignored isolation measures in Mexico City

17:35
After the video went viral, local authorities condemned the man’s actions and deployed its staff to sanitize the store
19:04

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

19:04

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Pemex registers a possible COVID-19 outbreak at the Abkatun-A offshore platform

15:52
So far, Mexico has registered over 5,000 COVID-19 cases
2020-03-03

Life-threatening contaminated medication endangers 67 at Pemex hospital

2020-03-27

S&P downgrades Mexico, Pemex ratings midst coronavirus crisis

COVID-19: Ventilators and medical equipment were stolen in Mexico

14:06
Mexico has bought tons on KN95 face masks and medical equipment from China
2020-04-08

Mexico to start distribution of ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic surges

2020-04-11

COVID-19: Mexico urges to end fear-based discrimination against healthcare workers

Mexico: Inmates and prison guard contract COVID-19

12:12
According to authorities, the prison guard spread the virus among the inmates
19:04

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

19:04

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19

17:49
On March 30, health officials reported 1,094 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths
19:04

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

19:04

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexican economy will contract by 6% in 2020

2020-04-13
The World Bank has issued a new report titled “The Economy in the Time of COVID-19”
2020-04-06

COVID-19: Mexico faces an uncertain future

2020-03-25

18 million Mexican jobs are at risk due to the COVID-19 crisis

OPEC: Mexico agrees to cut its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day starting in May

2020-04-10
Trump announced his country will help Mexico to fulfill an agreement that established all countries must cut their oil output to stabilize the market
2020-03-10

Mexico’s stock market hits record low over coronavirus crisis and collapsing oil prices

2020-03-12

How will Mexico overcome the global markets crash?

Mexico will open 10 voluntary isolation centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic 

2020-04-13
In recent weeks, Mexico has registered a surge in coronavirus-related deaths and confirmed cases
2020-03-23

The Mexican army to control 17 hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-03-25

Mexico’s army will deploy 16,750 members to control the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: Rarámuri artisans make masks to prevent coronavirus

English The masks are made by Sinibí Jípe, a Rarámuri company in Chihuahua, Mexico
Mexican scientists develop drug against Chagas disease

English The drug created by experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is patent pendi
Meditation and relaxation will keep anxiety at bay amid the COVID-19 pandemic

English It is important to stay calm and meditate so that anxiety does not become overwhelming
COVID-19: Mexican university produces medical equipment for the battle against coronavirus

English The production of medical supplies is part of the UPV's strategies to mitigate COVID-19
COVID-19MX, Mexico’s coronavirus detection app

English The app eases the information exchange between the Mexican government and the civil society
COVID-19: Mexicans create face shields for coronavirus-fighting workers

English The Mexico Makers association creates acetate masks to protect doctors and nurses from coronavirus
Guava could prevent cancer

English Guava is also ideal to strengthen the immune system
Drones, Mexico’s new air force fighting COVID-19 from the sky

English Drones Mexico wants to create a network of drones around the country to help during the pandemic
Mexicans turn to St. Charalambos for protection against COVID-19

English Catholics in Comitán carried out a pilgrimage to ask the Greek saint to protect Mexico from COVID-19
Must-watch films of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema

English The Golden Age of Mexican cinema has become a national referent in the world
COVID-19 mask debate: When and how to use masks properly

English As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, it is essential to follow protective measures
Mexican writer Fernanda Melchor in International Booker Prize shortlist

English Fernanda Melchor was selected for her book Hurricane Season
