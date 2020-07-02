How to stay safe while swimming in times of COVID-19

Leer en español

Health officials say it can be safe to swim at a beach or a pool during the coronavirus pandemic as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from person to person in the water in pools, hot tubs, oceans, or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection.

The risk would also be low for seas or lakes since their size could dilute the virus.

But crowds still pose a risk. That is why communities that are reopening pools and beaches are instituting temporary rules limiting capacity and requiring facial masks.

Moreover, when you are in a pool or a beach, you are not only in contact with water, for it is likely you will use a dressing room, rest on a bed, or ask for a towel. That is why it is a good idea to follow health measures.

Health authorities say people heading to the beach or pool this summer should follow the same advice for anyone in public: stay at least six feet from people you do not live with, wear a facial covering around others, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you are not feeling well.

In addition, the CDC has a series of recommendations for those who administer public pools, like the ones we find in theme parks or water parks, such as workers washing their hands frequently and covering the mouths when sneezing or coughing; wearing face coverings whenever it is possible, cleaning and disinfecting all common areas, washing towels at the highest temperature and drying each piece completely, arranging sitting areas so that visitors can be at least 6 feet away from each other, and asking people not to share objects that are hard to clean and disinfect and that are in direct contact with the face, such as goggles and snorkels.

