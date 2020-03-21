Honda to temporarily suspend Mexico car production over COVID-19

Leer en español

Automotive company Honda will temporarily halt its production, from March 23 through 31, as a measure to face the drop on the demand of cars in the market as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this interruption on its Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. plants, Honda plans to reduce its production of approximately 40,000 vehicles in six days, which would help it face the expected demand drop.

Recommended: Audi to halt Mexico car production amid COVID-19 crisis

Nevertheless, the company said that other decisions could be made derived from the changes generated by the spread of COVI-19.

“Honda will continue evaluating the condition of the impact in markets due to the fast changes involved in the situation linked to COVID-19 and it will make the required additional adjustments.”

Recommended: Mexico's automotive industry is threatened by exports drop

The carmaker asserted that the production will always be adjusted with the requirements of the demand of vehicles without this meaning wages will be cut for all associates, approximately 27,600 in North America, will continue receiving their due payments.

Honda asserted that it will also help families make the corresponding plans for the closing of schools as a measure to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

Recommended: World markets pummel amid amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

mp