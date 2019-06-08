Highlights of new Mexico-U.S. migration agreement

Shortly after Mexico and the United States reached an agreement to suspend tariffs on Mexican products, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard claimed the deal that was agreed upon was fair, since “the U.S. had more drastic measures in store,” he added.

Moreover, Ebrard revealed the most important points of the agreement, which was aimed at resolving the humanitarian crisis in Mexico’s southern border.

He underlined that Mexico and the United States would work hand-in-hand to strengthen migration policy and that the Mexican government would focus on reducing the number of migrants reaching the U.S. southern border.

The foreign minister pointed out that Mexico’s National Guard would take priority in 11 municipalities of the southern border beginning on Monday.

I would like to thank the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, together with all of the many representatives of both the United States and Mexico, for working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Furthermore, he claimed that Mexico was taking serious action in dismantling human trafficking networks and their sources of funding.

“Mexico and the U.S. have made a commitment to strengthen their bilateral relationship, including the sharing of intelligence information,” he stated.

“Those crossing into the United States to request for asylum will be returned without delay to Mexico, where they may wait for the U.S. government to process their applications for asylum,” he added. “For humanitarian reasons, Mexico will allow the entry of immigrants.”

The country will continue to offer job opportunities to migrants and their families while providing access to healthcare and ensuring the protection of their human rights.

“If these efforts prove ineffective, we will take additional measures,” the chancellor claimed.

El #GobiernoDeMéxico logra acuerdo con Estados Unidos. Se suspenden indefinidamente los aranceles a exportaciones de México. Gracias al apoyo de todas y todos los mexicanos. México y EUA nos unimos para fortalecer la relación bilateral y enfrentar los retos compartidos. — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) June 8, 2019

