Highlights of new Mexico-U.S. migration agreement
Shortly after Mexico and the United States reached an agreement to suspend tariffs on Mexican products, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard claimed the deal that was agreed upon was fair, since “the U.S. had more drastic measures in store,” he added.
Moreover, Ebrard revealed the most important points of the agreement, which was aimed at resolving the humanitarian crisis in Mexico’s southern border.
He underlined that Mexico and the United States would work hand-in-hand to strengthen migration policy and that the Mexican government would focus on reducing the number of migrants reaching the U.S. southern border.
The foreign minister pointed out that Mexico’s National Guard would take priority in 11 municipalities of the southern border beginning on Monday.
Furthermore, he claimed that Mexico was taking serious action in dismantling human trafficking networks and their sources of funding.
“Mexico and the U.S. have made a commitment to strengthen their bilateral relationship, including the sharing of intelligence information,” he stated.
“Those crossing into the United States to request for asylum will be returned without delay to Mexico, where they may wait for the U.S. government to process their applications for asylum,” he added. “For humanitarian reasons, Mexico will allow the entry of immigrants.”
The country will continue to offer job opportunities to migrants and their families while providing access to healthcare and ensuring the protection of their human rights.
“If these efforts prove ineffective, we will take additional measures,” the chancellor claimed.
dm