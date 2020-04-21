Health benefits of avocado leaf tea

Leer en español

For a long time, avocados, whose scientific name is Persea Americana, have been used as a home remedy. In addition, its leaves, pit, and peel are frequently used for their health benefits.

According to a study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, avocado leaf tea has several health benefits since it is a source of nutrients and phytochemicals.

Weight loss

Avocado leaf tea caused weight loss in lab tests. Scientists think it was due to the beverage increasing metabolism of the accumulated fat in fatty tissue, which ends in the loss of body weight.

Analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect

According to the study, avocado leaf tea had an inhibiting effect similar to acetylsalicylic acid and morphine.

Anticonvulsant effect

Scientists determined that avocado leaf extract had an anticonvulsant effect in lab tests. The efficiency of the extract suggests that it could be used in the treatment for several kinds of epilepsy.

Antiviral

Avocado leaf tea has an inhibiting effect on three different kinds of viruses. It was compared to ethanol extract that did not show any activity in the tests.

Anti-ulcer effect

The study determined that the tea had a meaningful anti-ulcer effect against the induced ulcers in the lab test.

Antioxidant

The antioxidant effect of avocado leaf tea and its protective action on the liver turn it into a potential agent against liver disease and other conditions linked to oxidative stress.

Hypoglycemic benefits

The study showed hypoglycemic effects in lab tests by having a response six hours after administering a single dose of the extract.

In order to make this tea, you have to boil one liter of water and add from five to seven avocado leaves.

