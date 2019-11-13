Harry Styles to visit Mexico

Leer en español

Harry Styles will have concerts in Mexico in 2020, as he revealed in his Love On Tour poster.

The singer is planning three concerts in Mexico: the first in Arena Monterrey on September 29, the second on Guadalajara’s Arena VFG on October 1, and the third in Mexico City’s Foro Sol on October 3.

“Fine Line,” Styles’s new album, will be released on December 13 on CD, vinyl and in digital platforms, as announced by Sony Music.

Did you know Billie Eilish will visit Mexico in 2020?

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . HARRY STYLES . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/GhFzcb4ktp — Sony Music (@sonymusic) November 4, 2019

The song “Lights Up,” a teaser of the album, already has over 100 million plays all over the world.

“Fine Lines” will be the second studio album of the 25 years old British singer after the album carrying his name in 2017 that sold over a million copies.

Are you ready for EDC Mexico 2020?

His second production will have 12 songs.

After participating in The X Factor in 2010, Styles was part of One Direction, one of the most popular bands of those times that broke up in 2016.

The next year, Harry Styles released his first solo work and also made his acting debut in the film “Dunkirk.”

Have you heard K-Pop idols SEVENTEEN will visit Mexico?

mp

