Great Day of the Dead Parade in Mexico City

Mexico’s Day of the Dead is a great time to remember our loved ones who have passed away and to celebrate life.

One of the most expected celebrations of Day of the Dead 2019 is the Great Parade that will take place next Saturday, November 2 from 14:00 to 20:00.

According to Mexico City’s Culture Ministry, the tour of the parade will depart at 13:00 from the Stele of Light in Reforma Avenue all the way through Diana the Huntress’s Fountain, the Angel of the Independence Monument, the Palm roundabout, Columbus’s roundabout and the “Caballito” statue.

Then it will continue through Juárez Avenue and May 5 street to conclude at Mexico City’s main square, best known as Zócalo.

The Great Day of the Dead Parade will include floats, troupes, and music bands.

This year, there will be a special participation of China that will present its own Day of the Dead ritual and a dragon dance.

