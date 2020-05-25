Leer en español

Gertz Manero is fighting corruption

We’ve been told that if anyone is wondering how committed Attorney General Gertz Manero is to eradication corruption, just remember that today, Kayosci Guerrero Ortega, the head of the Federal Ministerial Police, was removed from his position while authorities investigate a burglary at the home of oil tycoon Eduardo Natividad Maqueda. Guerrero Ortega is being investigated by the FGR. So far, six members of the Attorney General’s Office have been detained, including officers and the director of the Special Operations Department, Armando Sánchez Gutiérrez. In case Kayosci Guerrero was involved in the crime, this would be a major blow to the FGR; however, it would be even worse to ignore the crime.

Government auctions and Lady Di​’s engagement ring

It seems like the government should be more clear when it invites people to auctions. We’ve been told that social media were excited because they thought the government would auction Princess Diana’s engagement ring, along with Jackie O’s engagement ring. However, the engagement rings were used as an example.

“El Lunares”​ will learn his fate today

Today is an important day for the Attorney General’s Office since it will be decided if Unión Tepito leader Óscar Andrés Flores Ramírez, “El Lunares,” faces justice for his crimes. In February, the navy arrested him but he was released after his lawyer proved that there were irregularities in his arrest. Now, the FGR will take him before a judge once again and his fate will be decided. Today, a judge could bind him over for trial. We’ll see who wins this battle.

The government hasn’t approved the Escazú agreement

We’ve been told that regarding the environment, the federal government has a pending issue. This weekend, it was revealed that only two countries haven’t ratified the Regional Agreement for the Access to Information, Public Participation, and Access to Justice in Environment Issues in Latin America and the Caribbean, also known as Escazú. One of those countries is Mexico. We’ve been told that in the Senate, the agreement was up to the President and the opposition has insisted on its approval; however, it has yet to become a reality.

