Four children disappear daily in Mexico

The Children’s Rights Network in Mexico (REDIM) asserted that in our country, four children and adolescents disappear daily, in addition to three others murdered each day.

On the framework of the 30 anniversary of the creation of the Convention on Children’s Rights, the NGO said that this has been caused by the militarization of public security and because authorities have not implemented legislation to protect minors.

Redim expressed that since 2000 there have been 7,000 cases of missing minors and 21,000 have been murdered.

“Although 39.8 million children and teenagers from 0 to 17 years old live in the country (…) they don’t receive equal treatment. Investment in childhood doesn’t exceed eight points of the gross domestic product. The Mexican government has ignored the different international suggestions to face the institutional crisis of human rights lived in national territory,” said Redim in a press release.

In addition, it criticized that the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is still “denying the human rights crisis” of young people, which prevents their attention.

The National Commission of Human Rights (CNDH) made a statement on the issue and urged to eliminate any kind of violence against this sector of the population.

“The violation of children and adolescents rights is not inevitable, but much depends on the laws and rules to be implemented, for there to be specific protection policies and of the communication and promotion of those laws and policies; all in all, it is about changing a whole culture and to create awareness in the society from families to communities,” said the institution.

The CNDH listed the wrongs suffered by minors: increase of health problems due to environmental pollution; obesity and discrimination; human trafficking; disappearance; sexual and work exploitation; and the homicides caused by the presence of organized crime.

“On the 30 anniversary of the inclusion of the United Nations’ Convention on Children’s Rights, this National Commission highlights that Mexico has a cutting-edge regulatory framework in terms of childhood and adolescence and, nevertheless, the main problem lies in the lack of compliance and this, in a lack of fulfillment of rights,” concluded the CNDH.

