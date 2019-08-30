24 | JUL | 2020

Formula 1 sets the date for Mexican Grand Prix

30/08/2019
17:39
Newsroom
The Mexican GP will be the third to last in the season

30/08/2019
17:39
Newsroom
Mexico City
Vietnam and the Netherlands have been incorporated to the 2020 World Championship

This Thursday, Formula 1 announced its tentative schedule for the 2020 World Championship, which will have a record number of 22 races after the incorporation of the Vietnam GP and the Dutch GP, as well as the elimination of the German Grand Prix.

The schedule for the 70th edition of the World Championship, which is yet to be officially approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) next October 4, will begin on March 15 with the Australian GP and will conclude on November 29th with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mexican GP will take place on November 1, 2020, and will be the third to last of the season.

On April 5th, Vietnam will become the 34th country to host an F1 race which will be at the Hanoi Street Circuit. For its part, the Netherlands, which had not been in the schedule since 1985, will return to the F1 on May 3rd at the Circuit Zandvoort.
 

