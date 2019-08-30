Formula 1 sets the date for Mexican Grand Prix

Leer en español

This Thursday, Formula 1 announced its tentative schedule for the 2020 World Championship, which will have a record number of 22 races after the incorporation of the Vietnam GP and the Dutch GP, as well as the elimination of the German Grand Prix.

The schedule for the 70th edition of the World Championship, which is yet to be officially approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) next October 4, will begin on March 15 with the Australian GP and will conclude on November 29th with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 2020 CALENDAR 22 races

7 back-to-back race weekends

First ever race in Vietnam (5 Apr)

A return to Zandvoort (3 May) * Subject to FIA approval pic.twitter.com/zsejzCD8Iq — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2019

The Mexican GP will take place on November 1, 2020, and will be the third to last of the season.

For its part, the Spanish GP, newly renovated, will take place on May 10th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

On April 5th, Vietnam will become the 34th country to host an F1 race which will be at the Hanoi Street Circuit. For its part, the Netherlands, which had not been in the schedule since 1985, will return to the F1 on May 3rd at the Circuit Zandvoort.



