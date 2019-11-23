Leer en español

In Mexico, there are over 2,000 volcanoes, of which nearly 42 are known as such and only some of them are considered active or dangerous, although some insist the number is higher, according to information of Mexico’s government

Their heights go from 5,600 meters to 100 meters above sea level, and the five tallest volcanoes in Mexico are the following:

Pico de Orizaba

The first in the list is the Citlaltépetl, best known as Pico de Orizaba, located between the states of Veracruz and Puebla, and which is considered the tallest mountain in Mexico with 5,636 meters above sea level.

You can practice hiking and mountain climbing in this volcano.

And although the top of the Pico de Orizaba is exclusive for professional mountain climbers, you can hike in inferior elevations, starting at the skirts of the mountain and climbing through paths surrounded by pines and oaks.

According to the Federal government, the top of this volcano is the origin of the rivers Blanco, Cotaxtla, Jamapa, Metlac, and Orizaba, as well as the Balsas river; it supplies water to several settlements in Veracruz and Puebla.

Popocatépetl

This volcano is perhaps the most famous in Mexico. Its name mean “the mountain with smoke” in Náhuatl. It is located between the State of Mexico and Puebla and it is 5,452 meters high

Due to its geological relevance, it is inside the Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park, which is known for its biodiversity and the richness of its ecosystems, as explained by Mexico’s government.

Recently, it was revealed that the National Center for Disasters Prevention (Cenapred) recommends not to climb the “Popo” (as it is commonly known) since it is an active volcano; the recommendation is to keep at least 12 km away from the crater.

Iztaccíhuatl

The legend says that the Iztaccíhuatl was created after a Tlaxcaltec princess died in the arms of her beloved. As a matter of fact, its name comes from the Náhuatl “Iztac” (white) and “Cíhuatl” (woman); she is also known as “The Sleeping Woman.”

According to information of the national government, the height of this volcano is 5,286 meters to the breast, 5,146 to the head, and 4,740 to the feet. It considered the third tallest volcano in Mexico.

It is located in the Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl National Park. The activities that can be done inside the park are: observation of flora and fauna, mountain sports, camping, and mountain biking, among others.

The Iztaccíhuatl volcano is north from Popocatépetl and they connect through the “Paso de Cortés” a mountain formation at 3,600 high, according to GeoEnciclopedia.

Nevado de Toluca

It is also known as Xinantécatl, which means “Naked Lord” in Náhuatl. It is a gigantic volcano located 43 km from the city of Toluca, in the State of Mexico, and it is 4,558 meters high.

In 1937, it was classified as the Nevado de Toluca National Park and in 2013, it became a Flora and Fauna Protection Area, as explained by the State Commission of Natural Parks and Fauna (Cepanaf).

According to Cepanaf, you can climb on its slopes in a dirt road to observe the crystal clear waters of the lagoons near the volcano, called The Sun and The Moon, “on its waters you can fish rainbow trout and diving has been done with the corresponding license,” it reports.

Malinche

The last in the list is the Malinche or Matlalcuéyatl volcano located in the National Park by the same name, between the states of Tlaxcala and Puebla. It is 4,461 meters high.

Its name in Náhuatl means “the one with the blue skirts” and it was appointed a National Park on October 6, 1938, according to the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp).

Among the activities that are available is the observation of flora and fauna, nature photography, hiking, mountain climbing, and mountain biking.

In addition, the park has a shelter and sale of food.

