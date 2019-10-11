Federer vs Zverev: “The Greatest Match” in Mexico

Leer en español

Since it was informed that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will play in Mexico, the match immediately became the most expected event for Mexican tennis fans.

It will be called The Greatest Match.

The event will not only bring to our country the best athlete in tennis history, Roger Federer; world number 6 tennis player Alexander Zverev will play against him in the exhibition match.

An interesting contrast considering sports legend Federer is 38 years old, while Zverev is only 23 years old.

Over 40,000 tennis fans are expected to attend The Greatest Match. In years to come, more exhibition matches are planned, depending on the success of this one. Organizers are also expecting to break the record of biggest attendance for an exhibition match which is of 35,681 fans.

It took four years to close the deal with the Swiss; there were several pros, including his South America tour for fundraising for his foundation.

The Greatest Match is organized as a great event; it will not only be one match. There will be two exhibitions; fans will enjoy a doubles match, brothers Mike and Bob Bryan, considered the best pair of doubles in history, will play against Mexicans Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela and Santiago González, who have big credentials. The pairs will compete for a prize of USD $20 thousand. The sports rivalry between the U.S. and Mexico will add a bonus to the match.

The matches will take place on November 23 in Mexico’s Bullring.

Tickets are already available. Those interested can get them at Super Boletos. Prices go from MXN $450 to $9,500.



The event will open from 2 pm for there will be a Fan Zone and several activities for tennis lovers outside the venue that will host the matches.

