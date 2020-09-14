Enforced disappearance: Mexico’s search commissions are inefficient

Official reports indicate that at least 74,000 people have gone missing in Mexico

Enforced disappearance: Mexico’s search commissions are inefficient
Thousands of people went missing when Mexico launched a war against drugs over a decade ago - Photo: Gabriela Pérez Montiel/CUARTOSCURO.COM
English 14/09/2020 09:10 Mexico City Editorial Actualizada 09:10

Más Información

Parres, Mexico City's first mass grave

Parres, Mexico City's first mass grave

Leer en español

While victims’ families voiced their pain and looked for their loved ones who suddenly went missing, in June 2019 the federal government said the main problem was insecurity and violence, as well as enforced disappearance. Back then, authorities recognized that the national forensic systems and search commission were not efficient. Moreover, official reports indicate that at least 74,000 people have gone missing in Mexico. 

The situation did not improve a year later. Developments are scarce and the future is uncertain. 

To solve the families’ demands, the General Law in Matters of Disappearance, created in 2017, establishes that state search commissions are key to find missing persons. However, these commissions are not fully operating because they lack the necessary resources, staff, and offices. 

Recommended: Mexican authorities find 23 bodies inside mass grave in Jalisco

Moreover, some authorities have shown more political will to solve the issue than others. The National Citizen Council under the National Search System revealed the existence of huge gaps between each commission. Out of the 22 institutions created in 2019, the search commission in the State of Mexico has 94 employees; Sinaloa had 20; Chihuahua had 18; Coahuila had 16; Guerrero had 15; Michoacán had seven, and Tamaulipas had one. Nevertheless, authorities have registered between 2,000 and 11,000 enforced disappearance cases in these states. Therefore, search commissions with 20 employees or less will be enough to handle all these cases. 

The families of missing persons invested many hours and made an effort to be heard by authorities. As the years went by, victims’ families have publicly voiced their demands. Their main demand is not to be forgotten by the government and for authorities to find their loved ones. The current administration committed to solving these cases; however, developments are minimum, unequal, and amid despairing tardiness to solve a problem that is considered a priority. Mexican authorities cannot attribute the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic because the issues at search commissions exist since 2019.

The state commissions provided mixed results, they are also an indicator of the commitment of each state government. The federal government would have to demand state authorities to provide the proper conditions for each commission. This is about the administration of justice, not a list of well-wishes. 

gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English editorial Enforced disappearance
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

El torito del juicio a los expresidentes
Mauricio Merino

Este gobierno no es de izquierda
Carlos M. Urzúa

Un presupuesto sin sustento alguno (I)
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

Así roban en la FGR

Minuto x Minuto

09:50

Los 10 lugares turísticos que debes visitar en Estados Unidos

09:49

Nuevos emojis en WhatsApp. Llega el “montoncito”, el hombre vestido de novia y hasta una piñata

09:33

Paola Rojas posa en sexy bikini chic para Instagram

09:30

Se esperan chubascos y descargas eléctricas en la CDMX

09:22

Kendall Jenner luce ‘abs’ de impacto con look deportivo en Malibú

09:21

Gobierno de EU confirma haber recibido una oferta de Oracle por TikTok

09:14

Autos con engomado amarillo no circulan este lunes, 14 de septiembre

09:13

AMLO: en lo que va de septiembre se han creado casi 50 mil nuevos empleos

09:10

Enforced disappearance: Mexico’s search commissions are inefficient

09:07

Fiscalía indaga modus operandi para robar tu nip en cajeros de Naucalpan

Video