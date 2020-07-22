Leer en español

Dr. López-Gatell has a new gig

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell has read poetry, launched a campaign against junk food and soft drinks, and he also seems to think he is an advisor to the press. During Sunday’s news conference, Dr. López-Gatell advised the media on how to write headlines and how to handle the COVID-19 released by health authorities every day. Mexico’s COVID-19 czar said, “it seems like some media outlets need to estimate their creativity (…) we are releasing [a new information platform regarding COVID-19] we hope it is useful to Mexicans, to journalists (…) tell your publishing company that this also exists so that the one who writes the headlines sees the data and knows that your articles mean.” So the doctor, who tamed the COVID-19 pandemic according to his numbers, has enough time to become an editor. The news is that no headline can help Hugo López-Gatell after 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Now image the headlines if we knew the real contagion and death rates.

John Ackerman has a new candidate

One it became evident Diana Talavera wouldn’t make it to the INE, sources said John Ackerman focused his efforts to support another contender: Norma Irene Cruz Magaña, a UNAM graduate and journalist with a lot of experience regarding elections abroad. Also, Cruz Magaña used to work as an adviser for Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandón when he was a senator. Dr. Ackerman lost a battle but not the war.

A tough day for the navy

Yesterday was a tough day for the navy. Sources said the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issues to recommendations and said that navy officers allegedly participated in 33 enforced disappearance cases between 2016 and 2018. Although the current federal government was not involved in these cases, current Navy Minister José Rafael Ojeda Durán must take matters into his hands and protect an institution that has the admiration of the majority of Mexicans.

The Mexican ambassador in Colombia resigned

Mexican ambassador in Colombia, Patricia Galeana, has resigned. The historian was appointed to this role a year ago arrived in Bogotá in June 2019. Galeana is preparing for his return to Mexico and rejoin academic life at the UNAM. Insiders said changing an ambassador so soon is not advisable. Everyone wonders why the Mexican ambassador in Colombia is quitting so suddenly.



gm