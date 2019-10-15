Despite court ruling, Emirates Airline says it can fly to Mexico

On Sunday, Emirates Airline said it still has the right to offer flights to Mexico City after Mexican airline Aeroméxico disputed an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

Earlier this year, Emirates said it would start daily flights to Mexico City International Airport via Barcelona in December, the airline’s first service to Mexico.

But in October, a Mexican federal judge, responding to a complaint by Aeroméxico, ruled that a 2016 pact between Mexico and the United Arab Emirates did not meet proper legal requirements, according to a court order seen by Reuters.

Emirates said that decision was being appealed.



“We firmly believe that the (memorandum of understanding) is valid and the ruling of the court will be the subject of an appeal by the Government of Mexico,” an Emirates spokeswoman said in a statement. “Pending the outcome of this appeal all our rights remain valid and in force.”

Aeroméxico declined to comment.

Last week, Mexico’s Communications and Transport Minister, Javier Jiménez Espriu, said that Emirates could offer service to Mexico City without legal obstacles because the 2016 agreement remains valid.

“EmIrates has no legal impediment to operating the flight,” he said in comments to reporters published in newspaper El Financiero on Wednesday.



