COVID-19: Mexico needs a vaccine against ignorance and violence

In recent weeks, healthcare workers have been attacked by people who believe they will spread COVID-19. The fact that health workers are being attacked amid a pandemic shows Mexican people’s inability to understand that people who risk their lives to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus are heroes, not contagion sources.

Amid the public health crisis, healthcare workers have been denied public transport services or service at shops, as well as harassment, physical attacks, threats, and have been sprayed with bleach or hot coffee; all these unfortunate actions evidence the hostility people show to those working to save lives.

In other countries, doctors and nurses are praised and their labor recognized but in Mexico, health workers are denied services and are attacked for being at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. Furthermore, some communities have even threatened to burn hospitals if they treat people with coronavirus.

The attacks against healthcare workers show that Mexican society lacks civility. We have a lot of work left to do in our relationship with those who dedicate their lives to medicine since they both contribute to our health and the wellbeing of society.

However, we have two problems: one has to do with the government’s negligence in regards to the health sector, which has been a problem for decades. Secondly, health services are usually deficient and the staff is not always well trained. Moreover, the attacks are not the product of the health workers’ acts, but rather by the lack of resources, a measure implemented by the federal government.

However, ignorance also plays an important role in this situation, especially in areas where people have low education levels. This is the same people who won’t allow local hospitals to treat people infected with COVID-19, arguing that they are afraid this will result in contagion by using irrational arguments based on the lack of arguments and prejudice. It has become urgent to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 but also against ignorance and social obscurantism.

