Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexican tourists stranded abroad ask for help to get home

Leer en español

Mexicans who are still stranded in different nations have denounced indifference from the Mexican government to attend their situation to repatriate them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 22 Mexicans shared a video through social networks to denounce they are still stranded in Peru. They also said that they have been mistreated by personnel from Mexico's embassy in Peru where their nationality has been even questioned.

Recommended: The U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world

“Dear compatriots, we want to make a formal denounce to Mexico's media outlets and the world of the cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment we have received from diplomatic officials of Mexico's embassy in Peru that violates the main principles of the American Convention on Human Rights.

“We've been mistreated in the worst way. They have questioned our nationality and economic circumstances; they have mocked us by giving us, on average, MXN $36 per day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” they added.

In the video that shows the Mexicans with a national flag, they asserted that they have been lodged in the most sensitive area of Peru in addition to there being a great number of Mexicans who have not been able to move to the capital, Lima, due to the restrictions imposed in that nation, to prevent the spread of COVID.-19.

“We make a call to human rights organizations and private entities in Mexico to take us back home since this government has abandoned its people amid the pandemic with an unloyal attitude,” they mentioned.

Recommended: Coronavirus keeps Spring Break from blooming as Mexico's tourism industry declines

As of yesterday, 795 Mexicans have been repatriated from Peru. Last Tuesday, it was revealed that a Mexican tourist in Cusco, Peru, died because of COVID-19.

Through its Twitter account, Mexico's embassy in Peru added that the protection of Mexicans abroad is a priority for the Mexican government that works for and takes care of co-nationals.

“We are working with Peru's authorities to arrange the required flight licenses to send humanitarian flights to repatriate our compatriots to Mexico,” said the Foreign Affairs Ministry on its Twitter account.

Estamos trabajando con las autoridades del #Perú para gestionar los permisos de sobrevuelo necesarios para el envío de otros vuelos humanitarios necesario para retornar a #México a nuestros compatriotas.@sre_mx — Embamex Perú (@EmbaMexPer) March 26, 2020

Italy

From Italy, a Mexican family shared a video in which they ask for help to leave that nation.

“This is a call for help from a Mexican family that is in a Rome hotel, the epicenter of this pandemic.”

Last March 5, they boarded the Costa Luminosa cruise ship and were left in a hotel outside Rome. The family is asking for help to leave that region.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has repatriated some 6,000 Mexicans who were stranded in different parts of the world because of the measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recommended: G20 leaders hold virtual summit to tackle coronavirus

Through a statement, the SRE said 580 Mexicans have been repatriated from Pacific Asia, 540 from Africa and the Middle East, 2,152 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 2,920 from Europe. Both in the places of origin and upon their arrival, the corresponding health protocols have been followed.

El @GobiernoMx, mediante la @SRE_mx, pone a su disposición el nuevo formulario de atención a turistas mexicanos en el exterior afectados por COVID-19. https://t.co/rjMzN278NZ pic.twitter.com/gKJyRrNaqV — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) March 20, 2020

It added that it is looking to double efforts to assist Mexicans who want to return to our country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mexico's embassies and consulates abroad will continue performing their tasks to the top of their faculties and operating possibilities to assist all those Mexican people who decide or are forced to remain temporarily or permanently outside the national territory, observing the local health protocols and the framework of increasing mobility limits,” said the SRE.

El @GobiernoMX redobla esfuerzos para proteger a los mexicanos que se encuentran en el exterior por #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/XcrGr5Tw0B — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) March 26, 2020

The SRE has an online platform to assist Mexican tourists abroad who are affected by COVID-19.

Likewise, the Ministry urged Mexicans to avoid non-essential travel and urged those who want to return to Mexico in the short term to use the commercial options that are still available in some countries.

Obstacles and bans on international transport will increase during days and weeks to come. “Mexico's government endorses the recommendations made by the World Health Organization to face COVID-19 and makes a call to the international community to fulfill them according to the International Health Regulations.”

Recommended: Mexico: Who will be a priority during the COVID-19 crisis?

mp