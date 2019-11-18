18 | NOV | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Commemorate the Mexican Revolution
Commemorate the Mexican Revolution
This is the first time there will be a military parade since 2014 - Photo: Lucía Godínez/EL UNIVERSAL

Commemorate the Mexican Revolution

English
18/11/2019
13:28
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
If you are in Mexico City, don't miss all these events to commemorate the Mexican Revolution

Leer en español

The Mexican government has announced the events it has organized to celebrate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

On November 20, there will be a ceremony to decorate the armed forces at 10 a.m. at the National Palace, President López Obrador's office and residence.

Performance, music, and equestrian show

At 11:00 a.m., there will be a historical representation of the Mexican revolution, where over 1,130 characters will participate and use antique cars, clothes, and other objects. The representation will take place at the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square.

After the historical representation, singer María Inés Ochoa will sing “corridos,” traditional songs interpreted during wartime, followed by an equestrian show.

2019 military parade

Then, for the first time since 2014, there will be a military parade, which will focus on horses and trains, as well as the role of women in the Revolution.

Around 2,700 soldiers and civilians will participate in the military parade to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

The parade will start at noon at the Plaza de la Constitución, then it will move towards 5 de Mayo and Reforma avenue and arrive at Campo Marte.

During the parade, authorities will distribute 10,000 postcards with pictures that date back to the Revolution.

“Petra,” the locomotive

This year, the government will exhibit “Petra,” a locomotive from 1899. It was named after Petra Herrera, a revolutionary woman who led a group of women to take over the city of Torreón during the Revolution. “Petra” will be exhibited at the Zócalo square for a few days.

Casasola: a historical archive

The government will also inaugurate a photography exhibition from the Casasola Archive.

Diego Rivera mural

The Culture Ministry will present a living mural, “The Rural Teacher,” by Diego Rivera, to remember that rural education is the result of the Mexican Revolution.

Museum exhibition

The Defense Ministry will inaugurate a museum exhibition titled “Mexican Revolution: The Third Transformation,” where visitors will learn more about the Revolution. In Madero, one of the busiest streets in the city, there will be a picture of Generals Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata, to commemorate their arrival to the capital in 1914.

Remembering General Felipe Ángeles

On November 26, the execution of General Felipe Ángeles will be remembered through a ceremony at the Chapultepec Castle.

Later that day, the play “Felipe Ángeles,” written by Elena Garro, will be presented at the Juan Moisés Calleja theater.

A collection of pictures titled “Felipe Ángeles: 100 years after his execution” will be shown through the city, in locations such as the metro, the Military College, and Congress.

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

La Adelita

English
2017-11-18
The story of a Japanese who participated in the Mexican Revolution

The story of a Japanese who participated in the Mexican Revolution

English
2015-05-17
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishMexican RevolutionRevolutionEmiliano Zapata. Pancho VillaHistory

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 