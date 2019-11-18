Commemorate the Mexican Revolution

Leer en español

The Mexican government has announced the events it has organized to celebrate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

¿Sabes qué causas originaron la rebelión contra la dictadura de Porfirio Díaz? Te compartimos esta cápsula del @SPRMexico sobre la #RevoluciónMexicana. Recuperemos nuestra historia pic.twitter.com/SCnLifmRkh — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) November 18, 2019

On November 20, there will be a ceremony to decorate the armed forces at 10 a.m. at the National Palace, President López Obrador's office and residence.

Este miércoles recordaremos la #RevoluciónMexicana con un #DesfileConmemorativo que partirá del Zócalo de la Ciudad de México. ¡Asiste a partir de las 10 horas con tu familia! pic.twitter.com/BV85GZgTrr — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) November 18, 2019

Performance, music, and equestrian show

At 11:00 a.m., there will be a historical representation of the Mexican revolution, where over 1,130 characters will participate and use antique cars, clothes, and other objects. The representation will take place at the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square.

After the historical representation, singer María Inés Ochoa will sing “corridos,” traditional songs interpreted during wartime, followed by an equestrian show.

2019 military parade

Then, for the first time since 2014, there will be a military parade, which will focus on horses and trains, as well as the role of women in the Revolution.

Around 2,700 soldiers and civilians will participate in the military parade to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

The parade will start at noon at the Plaza de la Constitución, then it will move towards 5 de Mayo and Reforma avenue and arrive at Campo Marte.

Este año retomamos el desfile del 20 de noviembre —que dejó de celebrarse en 2014— para conmemorar el inicio de la #RevoluciónMexicana como un momento de transformación de la vida pública de México. Invitamos a todas y todos al Zócalo de la Ciudad de México el próximo miércoles. pic.twitter.com/sQIuf2Ko9X — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) November 13, 2019

During the parade, authorities will distribute 10,000 postcards with pictures that date back to the Revolution.

“Petra,” the locomotive

This year, the government will exhibit “Petra,” a locomotive from 1899. It was named after Petra Herrera, a revolutionary woman who led a group of women to take over the city of Torreón during the Revolution. “Petra” will be exhibited at the Zócalo square for a few days.

Casasola: a historical archive

The government will also inaugurate a photography exhibition from the Casasola Archive.

El 27 y 28 estaremos varios colegas para hablar sobre la fotohistoria de la Revolución Mexicana en el @INEHRM pic.twitter.com/4qaCoeJ9jI — Mayra M (@opheliarossetti) November 10, 2019

Diego Rivera mural

The Culture Ministry will present a living mural, “The Rural Teacher,” by Diego Rivera, to remember that rural education is the result of the Mexican Revolution.

Conoce y aprende con tu familia en estos días de #ConvivenciaCívica los murales que albergamos en nuestro edificio, algunos hablan de la #RevoluciónMexicana . Ingresa a: https://t.co/pxnnnWhOvr y dinos que otras obras te gustaron. Mural: El herido, de Diego Rivera, 1928. pic.twitter.com/kimSsmaogL — SEP México (@SEP_mx) November 17, 2019

¿Quieres conocer otros murales y aprender de la #RevoluciónMexicana ?

Ingresa a: https://t.co/pxnnnWzpmZ y aprovecha estos días de #ConvivenciaCívica para que con tu familia enriquezcan sus conocimientos. Mural: La liberación del peón, de Diego Rivera, 1928. pic.twitter.com/QQkXv3u2AX — SEP México (@SEP_mx) November 18, 2019

Museum exhibition

The Defense Ministry will inaugurate a museum exhibition titled “Mexican Revolution: The Third Transformation,” where visitors will learn more about the Revolution. In Madero, one of the busiest streets in the city, there will be a picture of Generals Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata, to commemorate their arrival to the capital in 1914.

Se acerca el 109 aniversario del inicio de la #RevoluciónMexicana.

En 2019 también recordamos el centenario de la muerte de #EmilianoZapata.

Te compartimos 2 vínculos del @INEHRM sobre “El caudillo del Sur.” : https://t.co/ooeXnXpDTZ

: https://t.co/sRHVixzCja#ZapataVive pic.twitter.com/WXEIyFSHEF — EmbamexEUA (@EmbamexEUA) November 18, 2019

Remembering General Felipe Ángeles

On November 26, the execution of General Felipe Ángeles will be remembered through a ceremony at the Chapultepec Castle.

Later that day, the play “Felipe Ángeles,” written by Elena Garro, will be presented at the Juan Moisés Calleja theater.

A collection of pictures titled “Felipe Ángeles: 100 years after his execution” will be shown through the city, in locations such as the metro, the Military College, and Congress.

gm

