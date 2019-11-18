Commemorate the Mexican Revolution
The Mexican government has announced the events it has organized to celebrate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.
On November 20, there will be a ceremony to decorate the armed forces at 10 a.m. at the National Palace, President López Obrador's office and residence.
Performance, music, and equestrian show
At 11:00 a.m., there will be a historical representation of the Mexican revolution, where over 1,130 characters will participate and use antique cars, clothes, and other objects. The representation will take place at the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square.
After the historical representation, singer María Inés Ochoa will sing “corridos,” traditional songs interpreted during wartime, followed by an equestrian show.
2019 military parade
Then, for the first time since 2014, there will be a military parade, which will focus on horses and trains, as well as the role of women in the Revolution.
Around 2,700 soldiers and civilians will participate in the military parade to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.
The parade will start at noon at the Plaza de la Constitución, then it will move towards 5 de Mayo and Reforma avenue and arrive at Campo Marte.
During the parade, authorities will distribute 10,000 postcards with pictures that date back to the Revolution.
“Petra,” the locomotive
This year, the government will exhibit “Petra,” a locomotive from 1899. It was named after Petra Herrera, a revolutionary woman who led a group of women to take over the city of Torreón during the Revolution. “Petra” will be exhibited at the Zócalo square for a few days.
Casasola: a historical archive
The government will also inaugurate a photography exhibition from the Casasola Archive.
Diego Rivera mural
The Culture Ministry will present a living mural, “The Rural Teacher,” by Diego Rivera, to remember that rural education is the result of the Mexican Revolution.
Museum exhibition
The Defense Ministry will inaugurate a museum exhibition titled “Mexican Revolution: The Third Transformation,” where visitors will learn more about the Revolution. In Madero, one of the busiest streets in the city, there will be a picture of Generals Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata, to commemorate their arrival to the capital in 1914.
Remembering General Felipe Ángeles
On November 26, the execution of General Felipe Ángeles will be remembered through a ceremony at the Chapultepec Castle.
Later that day, the play “Felipe Ángeles,” written by Elena Garro, will be presented at the Juan Moisés Calleja theater.
A collection of pictures titled “Felipe Ángeles: 100 years after his execution” will be shown through the city, in locations such as the metro, the Military College, and Congress.
gm