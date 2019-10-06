Climate change will endanger seafood in Mexico

According to a study published on Wednesday, if Mexican fisheries do not adapt to climate change, the number of fish caught is set to tumble, with catch numbers for Pacific abalone, jumbo squid and mahi-mahi possibly plunging more than 30% over the next 30 years in Mexico.

Co-authored by the New York-based Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the study found that 84% of 25 species analyzed will suffer as ocean waters grow warmer, hurting an industry that supports some 240,000 people and their families in a country that ranks no. 16 among the world’s seafood producers.

“Any way you look at it, our oceans are changing,” said Laura Rodríguez, an EDF associate vice president who co-authored the peer-reviewed report published in the science journal PLOS ONE. “The single most important thing you can do is to implement sustainable fisheries management starting now.”

The latest IPCC report makes it clear: Climate change is drastically altering our oceans, and is a major threat to global fish populations. Can this technology turn this crisis around? https://t.co/rVyMpWJouU pic.twitter.com/qpUomTyTyJ — EDF (@EnvDefenseFund) October 3, 2019

Left to their own devices, some species will migrate to escape hotter temperatures, while fish unable to do so are likely to die, Rodríguez said.

Without sustainable management, Mexican fishers three decades from now would see their maximum potential catch drop as much as 44%, as in the case of pacific abalone. Pacific sardine, pelagic red crab, jumbo squid, and mahi-mahi would all see their maximum catch decrease by more than 30%, the study found.

In just ten years, 80 percent of the world’s fisheries could be at risk of overfishing. But this promising solution could change that. https://t.co/jaOa2vO9kK pic.twitter.com/fr08OTbhzt — EDF (@EnvDefenseFund) October 4, 2019

Rodríguez said a fourth of Mexico’s fisheries were certified sustainable, but others lacked the protocols to handle changing conditions.

Mexico’s government has not effectively implemented sustainable fishing practices, the report said, and laws in top fishing states of Baja California, Sinaloa, Sonora, and Veracruz do not mandate adaptation strategies.

PRESS RELEASE: Climate change is expected to impact a whopping 84% of Mexico’s most important fisheries if action isn’t taken, new @EDFOceans @brenucsb and @INAPESCAmx research published today in @PLOSONE shows. Learn more here: https://t.co/htvqvjbZnH pic.twitter.com/zJQ5XLmYHv — EDF Oceans (@EDFOceans) October 2, 2019

Still, proper management, such as cutting back on fishing a depleted stock, would lead to “better economic and conservation outcomes,” it said.

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Mexico’s National Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture co-wrote the report along with the EDF.



gm

