César Duarte is spotted in Albuquerque

César Duarte, the former Chihuahua Governor who is currently at large was spotted in Albuquerque, in New Mexico, where he is hiding to avoid the charges against him in Mexico.

One of the places he visits the most is a bar located in front of the hotel where he has been living.

A recent photograph oh him went viral, where he is seen at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, accompanied by one of his immigration lawyer since he allegedly requested a humanitarian visa, under the argument that his children are U.S. citizens.

César Duarte has been accused of diverting millions from public funds during his administration as governor between 2010-2016.

In 2017, authorities from Chihuahua issued the first arrest warrant against him after finding a public debt of MXN $48,000 million, the embezzlement of MXN $6,000 million from the public purse, and the diversion of MXN $250 million used for the PRI's electoral campaign in 2015.

In 2017, the Attorney General's Office asked the Interpol to issue a red notice to look for Duarte in 190 countries, after the Attorney General's Office in Chihuahua requested help from the federal agency.

