Caro Quintero’s nephew arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Elements of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in coordination with the Army and the Navy, fulfilled a provisional arrest warrant for extraditions purposes against Ismael “Q,” alleged nephew of drug lord Caro Quintero, who works for the Sinaloa Cartel.

The suspect, who is accused of manufacturing and distributing marijuana, heroin, and meth for their illegal introduction in the United States, is required by a New York District Court to be processed for the crimes of criminal association, crimes against health, and illegal firearms carrying.

According to the FGR, through the information exchange with U.S. authorities, there is knowledge of Ismael “Q” allegedly being part of the criminal group led by his uncle.

The FGR said the accused will be transferred and presented before a District Judge Specialized in the Adversarial Criminal System of the Federal Crime Justice Center in Mexico City’s Reclusorio Norte to define his legal situation according to the corresponding procedure.

