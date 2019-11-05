Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico and the U.S. hold prolific meeting on cartel threat

18:18
The two sides discussed their security priorities and among other topics, they talked about arms trafficking, money laundering, and international drug trafficking
The Northeast Cartel, the criminal group behind the shooting near the U.S. border

16:30
Villa Unión is located 50 km away from the U.S. border
2019-11-05

Mormon family ambushed and massacred in Mexico

2019-11-21

Drug cartel sows chaos in Ciudad Juárez from prison

Social security, a right of domestic workers in Mexico

15:07
One year after the implementation of the program, the Mexican Social Security Institute gives medical and hospital service to 11,947affiliated domestic workers
2019-04-28

Mexico to establish a special minimum wage for domestic workers soon

2018-12-06

Domestic workers will now have rights to social security in Mexico

False: Woman goes missing after boarding taxi in Mexico City

2019-12-04
Laura Karen Espíndola spent 10 hours at a bar
2019-08-19

4 serial rapists have been arrested in Mexico City in the last 6 months

2019-12-02

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

Mexico to seek cooperation on arms flow with the U.S.

2019-12-04
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government will seek to strengthen cooperation with the United States to control the flow of “arms and dollars” during meetings this week with U.S. Attorney General William Barr
2019-10-21

Trump agrees to curb arms trafficking from the U.S. into Mexico

2019-08-16

More than 1.5 million illegal weapons in circulation in Mexico

Mexico City approves law that punishes revenge porn

2019-12-04
The law punishes grooming and revenge porn with jail time
2019-04-14

Mexico City: At least 8 sex crimes reported every day

2019-11-14

Over 100 Mexico City police officers under investigation for sex crimes

So long, Postmates: food delivery service leaves Mexico

2019-12-04
Postmates has offered meal deliveries in Mexico City since late 2017 but failed to notch the same level of growth achieved in the United States
2019-10-15

Mexico will tax digital economy

2019-02-07

Beat to compete with Uber and Didi in Mexico

Mexico rejects U.S. labor demands on USMCA

2019-12-03
President López Obrador pushed back against U.S. efforts to subject Mexico's labor market to external oversight under a new North American trade deal
2019-10-18

AMLO vows wage increases to ensure USMCA ratification

2019-10-08

President López Obrador meets with U.S. Democrats to discuss trade and labor

23 dead after cartel launched bloody attack in Coahuila

2019-12-01
Heavy gunfire began ringing out in Villa Unión and a convoy of armed pickup trucks could be seen around town
2019-10-24

Los Chapitos, El Chapo Guzmán's sons, are becoming increasingly powerful

2019-10-28

27 suspected cartel members are freed in Mexico City

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

2019-12-02
The main suspect behind her death is her ex-husband, Juan Carlos García, a former Amazon México CEO
2019-11-21

Mexico City issues gender alert over alarming femicide and gender violence numbers

2019-11-26

Mexico pledges to eradicate violence against women amid alarming femicide rates

The LeBarón case: Drug cartels & the fight to control drug trafficking routes

2019-11-07
According to officials, the attacks could have been mistaken identity cases but the family rejects the theory
2019-10-24

Los Chapitos, El Chapo Guzmán's sons, are becoming increasingly powerful

2019-10-20

Mexico: The Culiacán bloodshed explained

Mexican mayor orders 15 Tesla Cybertrucks

2019-12-02
Despite its futuristic design and components, the truck's glass shattered during its presentation
2019-05-26

Mexico auctions Lamborghini and other luxury cars to help poor communities

2019-05-19

Mexico seizes luxury cars, including Lamborghinis and Ferraris

The essential guide to Mexico City

English Mexico City has launched a travel guide for foreign tourists!
Mexican nanosatellite launched to International Space Station

English The AzTechSat-1 nanosatellite was developed by the UPAEP and approved by NASA
Cabo Pulmo, a diving paradise

English Located in Baja California Sur, Cabo Pulmo is a natural protected area
Pick your own Christmas tree in Mexico City

English In Mexico, there are 12 states with legal commercial forest plantations
Mexican soccer team mocks feminist anthem “A Rapist In Your Way”

Colación, a Christmas Mexican sweet

English Colación is a traditional Mexican sweet that is a must during the Christmas season
The nightmarish art of H.G. Giger arrives in Mexico

English Titled “Alone with Night," the exhibition will be Giger's biggest retrospective
Ceremonia 2020 music festival to take over Mexico City

English Ceremonia will move to Mexico City for the first time
New recluse spider species discovered in Mexico

English The new species is called Loxosceles tenochtitlan
Five magnificent lagoons in Mexico

English Visit these stunning bodies of water in Mexico
The forbidden uses of chocolate

English For a long time, chocolate was considered a forbidden fruit due to its alleged reinvigorating powers
The many health benefits of avocado

English Avocado is delicious and an excellent complement for many dishes
The essential guide to Mexico City

English Mexico City has launched a travel guide for foreign tourists!
Social security, a right of domestic workers in Mexico

The LeBarón family is willing to take up arms against criminals

The Mexican origin of turkeys

Turkey is a product from Mexico, in the genus Meleagris gallpavo, also known as wild turkey and the Ocellated turkey comes from the Yucatán Peninsula

Churros in Mexico City

The true origin of ponche

Cuetlaxóchitl, Nochebuena, or Poinsettia?

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s attorney general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, raising more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests

Trump impeachment: House passes resolution formalizing impeachment inquiry

Brazil's leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released from prison

Colombia is awakening and Iván Duque’s government has no answers

The exhaustion of a formal democratic model based on a conservative-liberal two-party system unable to meet people’s expectations is evident in Colombia

Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, new blow to peace in the Middle East

Who overthrew Bolivia’s President Evo Morales’ government and why?

Bangkok summit: the future of global growth and trade lies in East Asia

The LeBarón family is willing to take up arms against criminals

, Julián LeBarón said that if he could, he would arm himself to protect his family

Is Santiago Nieto going after Luis Videgaray?

Will Mexico increase its external debt?

Marcelo Ebrard, a celebrity