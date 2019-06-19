Leer en español

Business leaders think they were backstabbed

We've been told that business leaders are upset with President López Obrador after the cancellation of the tenders to participate in the exploration and oil production in Pemex. We've been told that the business leaders weren't happy that on the same they agreed to sign an agreement to invest USD $32,000 million with the President, the Energy Ministry decided private companies could not participate in oil production and extraction. We've been told that after the announcement was made, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, the president of the Business Coordinating Council met with Alfonso Romo, the head of the President's Office, to voice the disagreement of the private sector with the decision. Business leaders say they were friendly with the new government and in turn, they were backstabbed.

No one trusts the PRI

It seems like it will be impossible for the PRI to organize an internal election that convinces everyone that there will be no traps. We've been told that the candidates have complained because Claudia Ruiz Massieu and Arturo Zamora broke some agreements. Some of the contenders consider that they are trying to benefit one of the contenders. Wasn't the PRI trying to change its negative image?

Lorenzo Córdova is worried

The succession at the National Electoral Institute (INE) is not taking place anytime soon but some people are already worried. The president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, made a suggestion after four counselors will leave their positions in 2020. Lorenzo Córdova suggested that the new counselors should be people “with something to lose, not someone looking to build a career” and to make the list of candidates public. Is Córdova afraid Morena will do propose unfit people, as they did for the Energy Regulation Commission?

A strong editorial industry

In the midst of a complicated situation in the editorial industry in Mexico and abroad, the company Mexican Mass Media is turning 36, leading the newspaper industry with Debate in Sinaloa; El Imparcial in Sonora; Vanguardia in Coahuila; Hidrocálido in Aguascalientes; La Voz in Michoacán; El Popular in Puebla; ABC in Monterrey; AM in León; El Diario de Juárez; Diario in Colima; Pulso in San Luis Potosí, and Tribuna in Los Cabos. Congratulations to Alfredo Duclaud, who leads this effort and to the editors who run the newspapers.



gm

