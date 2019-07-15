Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launch mezcal brand

Leer en español

In the last week, the actors shared several pictures of them together, something that fans interpreted as the confirmation of an imminent reunion between the Breaking Bad cast. Nevertheless, the actors announced they were launching a mezcal brand called Dos Hombres.

Cranston and Paul said that they decided to make a “real, artisanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico” and started traveling through Oaxaca, the hub of mezcal: “We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect.”

And although many fans are excited about the mezcal, the announcement also sparked criticism because Cranston and Paul seem to suggest they are the minds behind the mezcal and also seem to ignore the meaning and tradition this beverage has for Mexican communities in Oaxaca.

Furthermore, in recent years, mezcal has been endangered by its increasing popularity and the way agaves have been exploited to fulfill the demand. Moreover, Cranston and Paul claim they “started Dos Hombres to create a Mezcal that we thought was perfect. A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico” but fail to give credit to the Maestro Mezcalero, mezcal maker, behind the product and even place both their names on the bottle, where the name of the mezcal maker is usually placed.

The mezcal can be purchased online and in stores in the U.S. and in Mexico, it can be found at the Four Seasons in Mexico City.

The bottle of mezcal is around MXN $1,100.



