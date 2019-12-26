The best hangover remedies: foods and beverages to get you through the day

Leer en español

Although drinking alcohol and its uncomfortable consequences have a long history, there is a lack of studies on hangovers and how to prevent them. However, there are certain “remedies,” the success of which is linked to bioactive components but there are others that are a result of beliefs and habits.

Although there is not a magical recipe to completely cure a hangover, these are some of the foods that can help you lessen its unbearable effects.

Soups

Drinking alcohol stimulates the production of urine, which leads to liquids and electrolytes loss. Soups, which are generally seasoned, help rehydrate and recover sodium levels in the body.

Beware: spicy or fatty soups can irritate the stomach and worsen the symptoms.

Prickly pears

Hangover symptoms are closely related to the inflammation caused by the wastes created during the metabolism of alcohol. According to a study by Tulane University in New Orleans, prickly pears fight the inflammation and hence, the indisposition. It was shown that by drinking prickly pear extract five hours before drinking alcohol reduced 62% the risk of experiencing a hangover.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in two amino acids: taurine, which helps liver function, and cysteine, which has depurative properties. It helps the liver to eliminate toxic substances, among which is acetaldehyde, a compound that is produced when the liver decomposes ethanol and which is responsible for headaches.

Oats

Although oatmeal is not a go-to dish when experiencing a hangover, it is a very effective cereal. In addition to raising the levels of sugar in the blood and providing energy, a bowl of warm oatmeal can help neutralize stomach acids and improve digestion.

Bananas

On one side, bananas are rich in potassium, one of the electrolytes lost due to the diuretic effect of alcohol, and on the other, it helps recover energy and increases glucose levels in the blood, for, in addition to dehydration, hypoglycemia is another hangover symptom.

Asparagus

The amino acids and minerals found in asparagus extract (especially on their leaves) can help the body to accelerate the metabolism of alcohol and to protect liver cells against toxins in alcoholic drinks.

Tomatoes

You do not actually need to grab a tomato and eat it, you can prepare a juice or include it in a salad. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which helps reduce inflammation caused by alcohol. In addition, they eliminate hypoglycemia.

Tuna

A can of tuna mixed with tomato will be an efficient hangover remedy for it contains the alpha-ketoglutarate enzyme, a vasodilator that regulates blood in tissues and eliminates harmful toxins. This food is a good source of amino acids and vitamins that will contribute to getting rid of the effects of alcohol.

Milk

Calcium in dairy products extinguishes the fire produced by alcohol in the stomach. Besides, cysteine digests acetaldehyde, a substance that appears in the body when alcohol is processed.

If you prefer beverages, we also have the following options for you:

Virgin Bloody Mary

The virgin version of this drink does not contain vodka but it does have tomato juice mixed with lemon and Worcestershire Sauce and is considered as one of the best drinks to cure hangovers.

According to the website Alcorehab, tomato juice has great amounts of antioxidants that cure hangover symptoms by eliminating toxins in the liver, in addition to containing sodium and potassium that replace the empty reserves of these electrolytes.

Coconut water

According to Dr. Mercola’s website, coconut water can help reduce hangover symptoms if you drink it before going to sleep. But, in case a hangover is already showing its effects on your organism, it is also advisable to drink it to recover electrolytes and potassium.

Orange juice

Natural orange, apple, or tangerine juices have a restorative function thanks to their vitamin supply, as explained in World Health Design’s website.

Orange juice also replaces the lost liquids due to diarrhea rehydrating the body.

Coffee

Coffee is a beverage that could cause discomfort to many, but according to Dr. Mercola, a cup of black coffee could reduce the inflammation of the blood vessels, which could help reduce headaches, one of the most common symptoms of hangovers.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is rich in active phenol compounds that relieve the stomach and reduce the symptoms of stomach upset linked to the excessive consumption of alcohol, like nausea, vomit, and abdominal pain.

Mineral water with salt and lemon

This beverage has become famous because it works like a rehydrating liquid, similar to a sports beverage, for it helps the body recover the lost electrolytes and sodium.

Although these foods can help lessen some of the symptoms, they are not “the cure.” To avoid a hangover, you must drink with moderation, accompany alcohol with foods, keep yourself hydrated, and have enough sleep.

