Ayotzinapa: Experts identify the remains of missing student

Leer en español

The Attorney General’s Office has released a statement regarding the Ayotzinapa case.

Through Twitter, the FGR announced that it launched a search in Cocula, Guerrero between November 21 and November 29. Mexican authorities searched a place called Barranca de la Carnicería, Ejido de Cocula, not the Cocula dumpster where Peña Nieto’s focused its investigation.

Del 21 al 29 de noviembre de 2019 se hizo la búsqueda en el municipio de Cocula, Guerrero, en la Barranca de la Carnicería, Ejido de Cocula. Este lugar NO es el Basurero de Cocula. Dentro del mismo expediente, se recibió información sobre la zona antes referida sin que se agotara — FGR México (@FGRMexico) July 7, 2020

During the search, experts found 15 pieces of evidence. The victims’ parents and the special commission created to investigate the Ayotzinapa case were present.

On February 26, the evidence was analyzed by experts from the Attorney General’s Office while the families’ representatives and experts from the Argentinian Forensic Anthropology Team were present.

Recommended: Ayotzinapa case: The 43 missing students could have been dispersed into small groups

Six pieces of evidence were sent to the Innsbruck University, where they were analyzed. It takes between three and five months to obtain DNA results.

On June 19, the Innsbruck University announced that after analyzing the bones found by the FGR, it found that one of them belongs to Ayotzinapa student Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre, one of the young men who went missing on September 26, 2014.

After the Austrian university released its results, the Argentinian Forensic Anthropology Team analyzed the remains once again, confirming they belong to Christian Alfonso.

On July 5, authorities traveled to Tixtla, Guerrero to inform the family about the DNA results.

This is the first major finding in over five years. The statement emphasized that human remains weren’t located in the Cocula or the San Juan River.

Recommended: Independent experts will investigate the enforced disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students

The statement adds that more remains will be sent to the Innsbruck University.

Who was Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre?

Rodríguez, also known as Lolo, was a 19-year-old who grew up in Tixtla, not far from the school’s gates. He had wanted to attend a university to study agronomy, but his family did not have the money so he ended up at tuition-free Ayotzinapa.

His mother, María Telumbre, sold tortillas she made at home and his father, Clemente Rodríguez, delivered jugs of water from the back of a pickup. Their son had just enrolled at Ayotzinapa that summer and had yet to take a class. Along with other new students he was put to work planting crops and tending the school’s animals. He spent his free time at Tixtla’s Cultural Center and danced folkloric music.

Clemente Rodríguez, the dead youth’s father, has been a fixture at the families’ protest marches demanding justice.

In November 2014, inside the family’s home, Christian’s mother, María Telumbre, insisted she didn’t believe the government’s version of events.

“How is it possible that in 15 hours they burned so many boys, put them in a bag, and threw them into the river?” Telumbre said then. “This is impossible. As parents, we don’t believe it’s them.”

Barranca de la Carnicería

EL UNIVERSAL informed about the discovery of bone fragments in Barranca de la Carnicería in December 2014.

Back then, NGO UPOEG found bone fragments, burnt wood, rocks, and other things in the area. The organization said a person was dismembered and incinerated there. The UPOEG said that person could have been student Alexander Mora Venancio.

Furthermore, a witness said the fire didn’t come from Cocula dumpster, but from Barranca de la Carnicería.

Although the UPOEG informed authorities about the bone fragments, a skull and other bones were mysteriously removed from the area.

On 26 September 2014, 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College were the victims of enforced disappearance in Iguala, in the state of Guerrero. The burned remains of one of them were found weeks later but the other 42 are still missing.

Nearly six years after 43 students disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero confirmed Tomás Zerón, the case’s chief investigator, fled the country months ago. Gertz Manero added that prosecutors had requested 46 arrest warrants for municipal officials in the state in connection to the enforced disappearance case.

In September 2019, Zerón was accused of torturing suspects involved in the enforced disappearance of the 43 Mexican students and of manipulating evidence.



In March 2020, EL UNIVERSAL reported Tomás Zerón fled Mexico in late 2019 and that he is allegedly living in Canada.

The warrants are based on enforced disappearance and organized crime charges.

Many of these officials were previously arrested and released after the cases against them fell apart. Gertz Manero said the new charges were never investigated or brought by prosecutors at the time.

The original investigation concluded in what the Jesús Murillo Karam, then-Attorney General, called the “historic truth” that the 43 students from the teaching college at Ayotzinapa were abducted by police in Iguala in September 2014 and handed over to drug cartel Guerreros Unidos, which killed them and burned their bodies. However, independent experts found numerous flaws in the investigation.

Since the Attorney General’s Office started the investigation under Gertz Manero, additional remains have been recovered and sent to the University of Innsbruck in Austria for identification.

One central character, “El Mochomo,” an alleged founder of Guerreros Unidos who was blamed for the students’ disappearance, was arrested, released, and then arrested once again.

Guerreros Unidos

The criminal organization is currently active and operates in Guerrero and the State of Mexico.

The Guerreros Unidos Cartel is part of the larger Beltrán Leyva Cartel. It has an important participation in the heroin trade and was involved in the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa students.

The Guerreros Unidos traffics cocaine as far north as Chicago in the United States and reportedly operates primarily in the central and Pacific states of Guerrero, State of México, and Morelos.

The Guerreros Unidos, according to Mexican authorities, was responsible for taking the 43 Mexican teacher trainees, who were handed to them by local authorities in Iguala, Guerrero; the group allegedly murdered the students and burned their bodies.

The DEA maintains that the Guerreros Unidos are known to traffic heroin and other drugs into the United States.

gm