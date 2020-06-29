Authorities found 15 bodies in Zacatecas

29 | JUN | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

29/06/2020
11:29
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexicans authorities have found dozens of dead bodies in recent weeks - Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexico City
Irma Mejía, AP
The human remains are being identified by experts

Zacatecas authorities reported the finding of 14 bodies dumped on a roadside near the city of Fresnillo on June 26. They later reported another dead body in Río Frío, Calera. 

Zacatecas state police gave no further details, but photos of the dirt road where the bodies were found showed the corpses dumped in a pile, wrapped in blankets, and bound with tape.

In a statement, Zacatecas authorities informed governor Alejandro Tello Cristerna called for an urgent meeting with state security officials to solve the case. 

Recommended: Criminal groups wreak havoc in Caborca, Sonora

The 14 bodies found in Fresnillo are being analyzed by experts to determine their identity and cause of death. 

After the findings, state authorities have strengthened security measures in the area and deployed state and federal forces

The report was made on Friday, the same day Omar García Harfuch, Mexico City’s police chief, was attacked by dozens of gunmen.

Recommended: A family of seven was murdered in Guanajuato during deadly week

gm

