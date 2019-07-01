01 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Alonso Ancira to be released from prison after paying €1 million bail
Alonso Ancira to be released from prison after paying €1 million bail
Alonso Ancira was arrested in Spain in late March - Photo: Javier Lira/EL UNIVERSAL

Alonso Ancira to be released from prison after paying €1 million bail

English
01/07/2019
15:02
Luis Méndez / Corresponsal
Mexico City
-A +A
Alonso Ancira is linked to an alleged corruption case involving Emilio Lozoya and Odebrecht

Leer en español

Today, Mexican businessman Alonso Ancira was released from prison in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, after paying a €1 million bail.

Sources told EL UNIVERSAL that Alonso Ancira, the owner of Altos Hornos de México S.A. (AHMSA), will be free but will continue to be monitored by Spanish authorities. He will have to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the judge in order to prevent him from fleeing Spain and ensure his process to be extradited to Mexico.

Ancira will be forced to appear before a judge every two days and will have to provide his mobile number so that authorities can locate him at all times. Judge Santiago Pedraz withdrew his passports and banned him from leaving Spain.

Ancira was arrested in late May after Mexico issued an international search and arrest warrant against him after he was accused of money laundering, corruption, and fraud.

When Ancira was arrested in Spain, he refused to be extradited to Mexico.

The Mexican businessman is accused of selling a fertilizer plant, Agronitrogenados, to Pemex for a premium of over MXN $500 million.

Furthermore, the Attorney General (FGR) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) found irregular transfers between AHMSA and offshore companies linked to Odebrecht and former Pemex director, Emilio Lozoya, who is at large.

Nevertheless, Ancira's lawyer, Ismael Oliver, claims his client is innocent and emphasizes that his arrest is unjustified and that it is the result of a vendetta orchestrated by López Obrador's government.

Mexico has 8 more days to present certain documents before Spanish authorities to validate his extradition to Mexico.
 

Artículo

Mexican steel tycoon Alonso Ancira arrested in Spain

English
Ancira will be brought back to Mexico to face allegations related to the irregular sale of a fertilizer plant to Pemex
Mexican steel tycoon Alonso Ancira arrested in SpainMexican steel tycoon Alonso Ancira arrested in Spain

gm
 

DESTACADAS

U.S. authorities are investigating former President Peña Nieto for bribery

U.S. authorities are investigating former President Peña Nieto for bribery

Former Pemex director is accused of money laundering, fraud, and bribery

Former Pemex director is accused of money laundering, fraud, and bribery

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Spanish court rejects lawyer’s request to release Alonso Ancira

Spanish court rejects lawyer’s request to release Alonso Ancira

English
2019-06-18
Emilio Lozoya refuses to appear before judge

Emilio Lozoya refuses to appear before judge

English
2019-06-11
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishAlonso AnciraAHMSAAltos Hornos de MexicospainPalma de Mallorcacrimecorruptionbriberymoney launderingfraudAgronitrogenadosEmilio LozoyaPemexOdebrecht

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios