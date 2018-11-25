9 women are murdered in Mexico everyday

Leer en español

Nine women are murdered in Mexico every day and six in every 10 have suffered violence, warned UN Women, and also demanded to guarantee the human rights of women and girls in the country.

“In Mexico, at least 6 in every 10 Mexican women have faced violent incidents. 41.3% of women have been the victims of sexual violence and, in its most extreme form, nine women are murdered every day,” said UN women, based on statistics from different organisms.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which takes place on November 25, the UN called for the government and public and private institutions to “keep committing and collaborating to implement actions to prevent, handle, punish, and eradicate the violence millions of women and children suffer.”

“Violence against women and girls is one of the most serious, prevailing, ingrained, and tolerated human rights violations in the world,” emphasized the UN.

Women and girls suffer different types of violence throughout all the stages of their lives, from home to public spaces and even the internet, the UN explained.

Worldwide, one in every three women has suffered physical and/or sexual violence throughout their lives, and in some countries, the number increases to seven in every ten.

This is the case of Mexico, where a large number of women suffer violence.

In this context, last July, the Committee for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), after acknowledging the efforts made by the Mexican government, condemned the increasing violence levels that affect the human rights of women and girls in Mexico, said the UN.

