The 6 most common types of fraud in Mexico City

Insecurity levels in Mexico City have shown an increase in recent years. It is estimated that an average of 248 crimes happen every day in the country’s capital. Though there are more than a hundred types of fraud that are made through phone calls or websites, local authorities have made a list of the six most common types of fraud committed in Mexico City so you can avoid falling victim to this type of crime.

1- “You’ve just won a prize!:” The victim receives a phone call or text message assuring that he or she has just won a prize, which can be an object or even cash, but in order to access the fake prize, the user must first make a deposit to a bank account.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Do not trust seemingly extraordinary offers.

- If you have doubts on the legitimacy of a certain website offering products, you may send an e-mail to Mexico City’s Cybernetic Police at [email protected]

2- Buying and selling: By posting fake pictures online, the criminals pretend to sell products that are usually very expensive, but first, they ask potential “customers” to pay hundreds of pesos in advance to put the product in layaway.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Only make purchases in official e-commerce websites.

- Look for retailer references in social media or assess their reputation by talking to other users.

- Ignore all sorts of unsolicited publicity.

3- “Your boss is in danger:” Domestic workers receive phone calls from someone saying that their employer is in danger and that in order to save them from an emergency, the victim must gather all their jewelry and cash and hand it to them.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Avoid giving any personal information through phone calls.

- Talk with other domestic workers and warn them of this type of fraud.

- If you are out on vacation or have to leave town for some other reason, keep in touch with your employers.

4- Visiting relatives: The victim gets a phone call from a person posing as a distant relative, sometimes from the U.S., who claims to be in urgent need of financial support so that they can pay for a plane ticket to Mexico City. Then, they ask for a bank deposit.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Do not give out any personal information or information about your family or acquaintances, even if the caller claims to be conducting a survey or interview.

- Keep in touch with your family. It is important for them to know exactly where you are and who you are with.

5- Family member is wounded or arrested: The fraudsters pose as policemen, commanders, public ministry agents, or lawyers. They call the victim and tell them that a close family member has a legal or medical problem and needs urgent assistance.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Do not give out any personal information or information about your family or acquaintances, even if the caller claims to be conducting a survey or interview.

- Keep in touch with your family.

6- Military hookup: Through dating apps, fraudsters seduce victims while posing as a foreign soldier or U.S. marine nearing retirement. They tell the victims that they have sent a suitcase full of cash, documents, and presents to Mexico. At this point, the victim is asked to make payments of up to MXN$100,000.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

-Do not show personal information, pictures, or videos in open social media profiles. Configure your account’s privacy settings for your safety.



