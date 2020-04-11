19 Mexican agricultural workers have contracted COVID-19 in Canada

Leer en español

At least 19 Mexicans in the Canadian province of Kelowna, British Columbia have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The co-nationals are agricultural workers in that region.

Mexico’s consulate in Vancouver revealed that the 19 Mexicans are in isolation and are getting better. Moreover, authorities are in touch with their employer and another 65 more Mexicans in the same area.

Recommended: COVID-19: Over 100 Mexicans have died in NY from coronavirus

For its part, Mexico’s embassy in Canada informed that the first group of 260 Mexicans arrived this Thursday in the framework of the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT) after reaching an agreement with Canadian authorities and employers to safeguard their rights to health and labor in the context of the current extraordinary contingency measures in that country.

Personal de @ConsuladoMexVan viajó a Kelowna, C.B.en donde 19 trabajadores agrícolas mexicanos dieron positivo a Covid19. Su evolución es favorable. Se está en contacto permanente con autoridades, empleador y los 65 connacionales del vivero.@SRE_mx @m_ebrard @EmbaMexCan — Consulmex Vancouver (@ConsuladoMexVan) April 8, 2020

“Mexico shows support to the Canadian productive sector through the arrival of Mexican agricultural workers, declared essential for the fundamental role they play in guaranteeing food supply in Canada,” added the embassy in a statement.

It added that upon their arrival to Canada, the Mexicans will have to be quarantined for 14 days, a period during which they will receive a wage and they will be exempt from the expenditures derived from the isolation period. Likewise, they will have access to medical services should they be required.

Recommended: The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

The diplomatic mission added that according to the Agricultura Ministry, Canada is the fifth exported in the world of agricultural products and this sector represents an essential part of its economy and social structure.

L’Ambassade du Mexique au Canada attend que les autorités et les employeurs veillent au respect de tous les règlements. Nous veillerons pour que tous les travailleurs agricoles mexicains reçoivent toutes les protections et garanties de santé. pic.twitter.com/vuzzMD9VnD — JJ Gómez Camacho (@JJGomezCamacho) April 11, 2020

The PTAT eases the annual connection of over 27,000 Mexican workers since Mexico is the main country of origin of foreign workers in Canada.

Hoy llegó el primer grupo de trabajadores del PTAT, tras llegar a un entendimiento que garantiza su salud y sus derechos laborales, en el contexto de las medidas sanitarias vigentes en Canadá. Su papel es fundamental para garantizar el abasto de alimentos en este país. https://t.co/OafeHG5GUv pic.twitter.com/rrugKrp6LC — JJ Gómez Camacho (@JJGomezCamacho) April 9, 2020

“In recognition to its transcendence and mutual benefits, the reactivation of the program amidst the health crisis reaffirms Mexico’s commitment with one of its main allies and it is one of the clearer manifestations of the solidarity principle that has guided the actions of our country in this global crisis,” said the embassy.

Recommended: Cuba sends doctors to help Mexico fight COVID-19

mp