100 Years of Cartoons in El Universal to be exhibited in Washington

The Mexican Cultural Institute and the Embassy of Mexico have announced the exhibit 100 Years of Cartoons in El Universal: Mexico - United States as Seen by Mexican Cartoonists, that will take place from September 4 through October 30 at the at the Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, located at 2829 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20009.

The exhibit presents a small, yet significant sample of political cartoons published throughout 100 years in leading Mexican newspaper El Universal revolving on important chapters of the development of political cartoon in Mexico.

The exhibition consists of 70 pieces—62 original cartoons—of outstanding aesthetic value by cartoonists who have portrayed the history of the country with special emphasis on Mexico-US relations, such as Andrés Audiffred, Eduardo del Río Rius, Helioflores, and Rogelio Naranjo. Most pieces came from the Caricature Museum of Mexico City, from the cartoonists themselves, and from private collectors.



Cartoons of the week, June 11, 1917 - Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

100 Years of Cartoons in El Universal: Mexico - United States as Seen by Mexican Cartoonists revolves around three main axes: The American cartoon, the cartoonists’ visions when portraying Uncle Sam, and American presidents. The exhibition also features the first cartoonists of El Universal and concludes with the great masters of the Mexican cartoon.

The Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C. is committed to enriching the relationship between Mexico and the United States by sharing Mexico's dynamic cultural past and present with the local community. The Institute showcases both the diversity and creative talent of Mexico’s culture, promotes artistic dialogue between Mexico and the U.S., and supports education for the arts.



