Se cumplen 74 años del primer Gran Premio de Fórmula 1; esto fue lo que se vivió en Silverstone

The very first Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix took place on May 13, 1950 at Silverstone



Nino Farina, who would win that year's title, led home team mates Luigi Fagioli and Reg Parnell for an Alfa Romeo 1-2-3!