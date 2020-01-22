Adiós Zendaya, Billy Porter es el nuevo rey de la red carpet
Las actrices o cantantes no son las únicas que quieren llamar la atención con sus outfits en su paso por cualquier alfombra roja.
Algunos famosos también han comenzado a usar accesorios y outfits que los hasn posicionado como íconos de la moda, como el actor Timothée Chalamet o Harry Styles; pero hay otros que destacan por romper los estereotipos, tal es el caso de Billy Porter.
El actor y cantante, desde hace poco se ha convertido en una figura que llama la atención cada que desfila por alguna alfombra roja debido a sus extraordinarios outfits tanto que ha dejado atrás a Zendaya quien era considerada una de las mejores vestidas y que sorprendía en cada gala a la que asistía.
Es por eso que Billy Porter se ha ganado el título del rey de las alfombras rojas. A continuación te dejamos algunos de sus looks más icónicos.
Golden Globes 2019
Desde el año pasado, Billy Porter comenzó a usar prendas que lo hacían destacar en cualquier alfombra roja. Cuando posó en su llegada a los Golden Globes 2019, vimos al actor con un atuendo de la diseñadora Randi Rahm.
Este es un traje con flores bordadas de diversos colores, pero sin duda lo que destaca de este outfit es la capa con un tono rosa al interior.
Critic´s Choice Awards 2019
En los Critic´s Choice del año pasado, Billy Porter optó por un tuxedo jumpsuit en tonalidad marrón y con un gran moño hecho de una tela en color naranja que fue ajustado en su cadera, sin duda esta gran combinación llamó la atención de más de uno. El conjunto fue creado por la firma Rinat Brodach.
Oscar 2019
Sin duda, el look que hizo a Billy Porter el rey de las alfombras rojas fue el que utilizó en los Oscar. Este outfit sorprendió a muchos, ya que el actor vistió un outfit del diseñador Christian Siriano.
El outfit es un smoking negro acompañado de una falda del mismo color, un look clásico que sin duda lo hizo lucir. El cantante también utilizó joyería de Oscar Heyman.
Peabody Awards 2019
Para esta premiación, Billy Porter, el rey de las alfombras rojas fue con un look totalmente llamativo. Utilizó una peluca y un vestido rojo de Celestino Couture. El vestido tenía transparencias y olanes que aumentaban el volumen del mismo.
Golden Globes 2020
Hace poco, el actor fue invitado a la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro y fue en la alfombra roja de este evento que Billy Porter decidió ir con un traje blanco junto con una cola de plumas. Alex Vinash fue el encargado de diseñar este conjunto, además el actor también llevó joyería de Tiffany.
Critic´s Choice Awards 2020
En esta premiación modeló con un vestido entallado en color verde claro por delante y en la parte trasera un color verde oscuro, creación de Hogan McLaughlin.
Como parte de su look, Billy se tatuó mariposas de diversos colores en su pecho y brazos, estos detalles se piensa que fueron inspiración de la mexicana Salma Hayek quien en los MTV Music Awards de 1998 usó un vestido negro entallado junto con tatuajes de mariposa.
