Uno de sus looks más icónicos es el que utilizó en los Oscar 2019
El actor y cantante ha acaparado la atención en las alfombras rojas gracias a sus espectaculares looks / Foto: Instagram

Adiós Zendaya, Billy Porter es el nuevo rey de la red carpet

De última
22/01/2020
10:50
Paola Jiménez
CDMX
El artista Billy Porter ha utilizando outfits que rompen todos los estereotipos, es por esto que se ha ganado el título del rey de las alfombras rojas. Incluso en ocasiones sus looks han impactado más que los de Zendaya

Las actrices o cantantes no son las únicas que quieren llamar la atención con sus outfits en su paso por cualquier alfombra roja.

Algunos famosos también han comenzado a usar accesorios y outfits que los hasn posicionado como íconos de la moda, como el actor Timothée Chalamet o Harry Styles; pero hay otros que destacan por romper los estereotipos, tal es el caso de Billy Porter.

El actor y cantante, desde hace poco se ha convertido en una figura que llama la atención cada que desfila por alguna alfombra roja debido a sus extraordinarios outfits tanto que ha dejado atrás a Zendaya quien era considerada una de las mejores vestidas y que sorprendía en cada gala a la que asistía.

Es por eso que Billy Porter se ha ganado el título del rey de las alfombras rojas. A continuación te dejamos algunos de sus looks más icónicos.

Golden Globes 2019

Desde el año pasado, Billy Porter comenzó a usar prendas que lo hacían destacar en cualquier alfombra roja. Cuando posó en su llegada a los Golden Globes 2019, vimos al actor con un atuendo de la diseñadora Randi Rahm.

Este es un traje con flores bordadas de diversos colores, pero sin duda lo que destaca de este outfit es la capa con un tono rosa al interior.

Critic´s Choice Awards 2019

En los Critic´s Choice del año pasado, Billy Porter optó por un tuxedo jumpsuit en tonalidad marrón y con un gran moño hecho de una tela en color naranja que fue ajustado en su cadera, sin duda esta gran combinación llamó la atención de más de uno. El conjunto fue creado por la firma Rinat Brodach.
 

Oscar 2019

Sin duda, el look que hizo a Billy Porter el rey de las alfombras rojas fue el que utilizó en los Oscar. Este outfit sorprendió a muchos, ya que el actor vistió un outfit del diseñador Christian Siriano.

El outfit es un smoking negro acompañado de una falda del mismo color, un look clásico que sin duda lo hizo lucir. El cantante también utilizó joyería de Oscar Heyman.

Peabody Awards 2019

Para esta premiación, Billy Porter, el rey de las alfombras rojas fue con un look totalmente llamativo. Utilizó una peluca y un vestido rojo de Celestino Couture. El vestido tenía transparencias y olanes que aumentaban el volumen del mismo.
 

Golden Globes 2020

Hace poco, el actor fue invitado a la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro y fue en la alfombra roja de este evento que Billy Porter decidió ir con un traje blanco junto con una cola de plumas. Alex Vinash fue el encargado de diseñar este conjunto, además el actor también llevó joyería de Tiffany.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Category Is: BLAQUE SWAN Wearing custom @alexvinash with custom @jimmychoo Boots and @emmkuony Bag using over 4,000 Swarovski Crystals. The jewels are by @tiffanyandco with styling by @sammyratelle  It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx. A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family. Our show is particularly important as currently our human rights are still under attack and our political world is in shambles. The world has gone absolutely mad and when we started to think about what I would wear today, the first major appearance of the new decade, we decided to go all white. The color symbolizes peace, hope, and new beginnings. My @tiffanyandco dragonfly brooch is symbolic of transformation and self-realization. All of these themes and symbols encapsulate my hope for all people in 2020. We must continue to strive for life and kindness. Especially when our world is on fire Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @alexvinash Jewels by @tiffanyandco Boots by @jimmychoo | @sandrachoiofficial Clutch by @emmkuony Eyewear by @mercuranyc Crystals @swarovskiforprofessionals by @gettyentertainment

Una publicación compartida de Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) el

Critic´s Choice Awards 2020

En esta premiación modeló con un vestido entallado en color verde claro por delante y en la parte trasera un color verde oscuro, creación de Hogan McLaughlin. 

Como parte de su look, Billy se tatuó mariposas de diversos colores en su pecho y brazos, estos detalles se piensa que fueron inspiración de la mexicana Salma Hayek quien en los MTV Music Awards de 1998 usó un vestido negro entallado junto con tatuajes de mariposa.

The Category Is: Fashion Gumby Butterfly Realness. Today’s @criticschoice custom @hoganmclaughlin look styled by @sammyratelle is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era - my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free. Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming and Tattoos by @heyannabee Nails by @nailzbyvee for @cndworld Styling Assistants @ashleydai1, @alexandra.bucokova Wearing custom @hoganmclaughlin of @peoplesrevteam Jewels by @lynn_ban Custom boots by @coach by @gettyentertainment

Una publicación compartida de Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) el


De última
2020-01-17
