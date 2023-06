About 300 animals died in the flooded zoo in #NovaKakhovka



This was reported by the Kazkova Dibrova complex on its Facebook page.



"About 300 animals, which our residents of NovaKhakhovka knew and loved, died. Our monkeys Anfisa and Charlik, pony Malysh, donkey Osya, the… pic.twitter.com/xckHqBDbO1