Due to the expected heavy snowfall and freezing rain, flight operations at @Airport_FRA and @MUC_Airport will be severely impacted on Wednesday, 17 JAN, and Thursday, 18 JAN.

We kindly ask you to check the status of your flight at https://t.co/Ne1bKLJj0A or via the app before… pic.twitter.com/bfmhf7ye4B