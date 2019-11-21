Petra, the famous locomotive from the Mexican Revolution

November 20 marked the 109 anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution. The government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that there would be different activities, one of them the installation of the Petra locomotive, at Mexico City’s main square.



The locomotive is named after Petra Herrera, who was the leader of a women’s brigade during the Storming of Torreón. The name of the machine was chosen by the Presidential Commission for the Commemoration of Historical Facts, Processes, and Figures of Mexico, according to Felipe Ávila, director of the National Institute of Historical Studies of Mexico’s Revolution.

