Petra, the famous locomotive from the Mexican Revolution

EnglishNovember 20, 2019 marked the 109 anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOne of the activities to commemorate the Mexican Revolution is the installation of the Petra locomotive at Mexico City’s main square
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe locomotive is named after Petra Herrera, who was an outstanding leader of a women's army during the Revolution
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe name of the machine was chosen by the Presidential Commission for the Commemoration of Historical Facts, Processes, and Figures of Mexico
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe locomotive was manufactured in 1889
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPetra weighs 66 tonnes
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt is 15.6 meters long and 3.7 meters tall
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe 130 years old machine is under the care of the Railroad Workers Museum
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
English Petra is a steam locomotive of narrow gauge made by Alco (American Locomotive Company)
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt was purchased by the Interoceanic Central Railroad (FCI)
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt offered a mixed service, that is, it made bulk trips and transported passengers
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe machine had up to 25 wagons
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOn a single trip, Petra transported nearly 100 persons
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPetra left her home to make a short visit to Mexico City’s main square, best known as Zócalo
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishRailroads were highly used during the Mexican Revolution
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe Revolution could not be understood without trains; the iron horses were fundamental during that time
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPetra is painted in black, silver, and red, and it has the number 67 and the letters FCI. It looks as new, however, many parts have been stolen from the machine
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe recreation of the train will be available until Sunday, November 25
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
21/11/2019
11:50
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
November 20 marked the 109 anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution. The government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that there would be different activities, one of them the installation of the Petra locomotive, at Mexico City’s main square.
 

Artículo

Petra, the famous locomotive named after a Mexican revolutionary woman

English
Petra is a 130 years old steam locomotive that weighs 66 tonnes and is 15.6 meters long and 3.7 meters tall
The locomotive is named after Petra Herrera, who was the leader of a women’s brigade during the Storming of Torreón. The name of the machine was chosen by the Presidential Commission for the Commemoration of Historical Facts, Processes, and Figures of Mexico, according to Felipe Ávila, director of the National Institute of Historical Studies of Mexico’s Revolution.

