Mexican Revolution Parade

EnglishThe Mexican Revolution took place from 1910 to 1920
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt was a long and bloody struggle among a series of factions constantly shifting alliances
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe Revolution resulted in the end of a 30-year dictatorship in Mexico by Porfirio Diaz
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThanks to the Revolution, a constitutional republic was established
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe revolution began against a background of dissatisfaction with the elitist and oligarchical policies of Porfirio Díaz
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn 1908, Díaz said he welcomed democracy but declared himself the winner after mock elections in 1910
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishSoldaderas, Rieleras, Valentinas, and more often called Adelitas were women in the military who participated in the conflict of the Mexican Revolution
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
English Francisco I. Madero, the leader of the Antireeleccionistas, wrote the Plan de San Luis calling for a revolt on November 20
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe revolt was a failure, but it kindled revolutionary hope in many quarters
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishDuring the Revolution, women also acted as spies, sent clandestine letters, and distributed guns
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPascual Orozco and Pancho Villa mobilized their armies and began raiding government garrisons in northern Mexico
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLa Adelita is a female Mexican revolutionary icon
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn the south, Emiliano Zapata directed a bloody campaign against the local caciques
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn the spring of 1911 the revolutionary forces took Ciudad Juárez, forced Díaz to resign, and declared Madero president
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishHowever, the low pace of reforms in Madero's government caused discontent among many factions who turned against him
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThere were women soldiers and colonels but women without military ranks also played an important role in the fight
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOne of the relevant events of the Revolution took place on February 18, 1913 and is known as "La Decena Trágica" or "The Ten Tragic Days"
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishVictoriano Huerta and Felix Díaz met to conspire against Madero and to install Huerta as president
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOpposition to Huerta grew in the north, and an uneasy alliance was formed between Pancho Villa, Álvaro Obregón, and Venustiano Carranza
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishMost women who joined the political movement where middle class, educated and lived in the city
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCarranza's Plan de Guadalupe called for Huerta’s resignation
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn 1914, the rebel forces converged on Mexico City, forcing Huerta into exile
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOver Villa's objections, Carranza declared himself president on August 20, 1914
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishVilla, Obregón, and Zapata held a convention at which it was agreed that the rivalry between Villa and Carranza made order impossible, and they elected Eulalio Gutiérrez interim president
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCarranza became president again and presided over the writing of the Constitution of 1917
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe Constitution conferred dictatorial powers on the president but gave the government the right to confiscate land from wealthy landowners, guaranteed workers’ rights, and limited the rights of the Roman Catholic Church
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCarranza remained in power by eliminating those who opposed him (Zapata was assassinated in 1919), but in 1920 opposition reached a peak and he was killed
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishMany historians regard 1920 as the end of the revolution
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishNevertheless, sporadic violence and clashes between federal troops and rebel forces continued until President, Lázaro Cárdenas took office in 1934
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCárdenas institutionalized the reforms that were fought for during the Revolution and were legitimized in the Constitution of 1917
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English

