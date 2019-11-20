Mexican Revolution Parade

On the 109 anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, the government announced several activities to commemorate the political movement.

On November 20, there was be a ceremony to decorate the armed forces at 10 a.m. at the National Palace, President López Obrador's office and residence.



There was a historical representation of the Mexican Revolution, with over 1,130 characters, antique cars, clothes, and other objects. The representation took place at the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square.