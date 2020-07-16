Premiarán la brillantez de Kate Winslet en el Festival de Toronto

Announcing the recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award: the remarkable Kate Winslet. . With a vibrant and varied career, Kate Winslet has captivated audiences with award-winning performances in SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, THE READER, REVOLUTIONARY ROAD, and STEVE JOBS. . This September, you can catch Kate Winslet and co-star Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee’s much-anticipated film AMMONITE. . Winslet will also be honoured as part of our TIFF Tribute Awards, an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. . Her film and television presence continues to entertain and inspire audiences, making her one of the most respected actors of her generation. . What’s your favourite Kate Winslet performance? . . . . #katewinslet #actor #womeninfilm #titanic #senseandsensibility #eternalsunshineofthespotlessmind #mildredpierce #revolutionaryroad #thereader #ammonite #stevejobs

A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net) on Jul 16, 2020 at 7:00am PDT