Premiarán la brillantez de Kate Winslet en el Festival de Toronto
Premiarán la brillantez de Kate Winslet en el Festival de Toronto
La actriz británica Kate Winslet recibirá en septiembre un premio a su trayectoria, el Tribute Actor Award, en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto, anunciaron el jueves los organizadores.
La 45ª edición del Festival se celebrará del 10 al 19 de setiembre en un formato mixto que combinará eventos en cines y en internet, debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
"La brillante y cautivadora presencia de Kate en la pantalla continúa fascinando, entreteniendo e inspirando al público y a los actores", dijo Joana Vicente, gerenta general y copresidenta del evento, al dar detalles de la ceremonia que se realizará el 15 de setiembre en el marco del festival.
Desde sus inicios y sin olvidar su inolvidable protagónico en "Titanic", Kate tiene interpretaciones "tan poderosas y valientes como las mujeres que elige" encarnar, dijo la copresidenta del festival de cine más importante de América.
Announcing the recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award: the remarkable Kate Winslet. . With a vibrant and varied career, Kate Winslet has captivated audiences with award-winning performances in SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, THE READER, REVOLUTIONARY ROAD, and STEVE JOBS. . This September, you can catch Kate Winslet and co-star Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee’s much-anticipated film AMMONITE. . Winslet will also be honoured as part of our TIFF Tribute Awards, an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. . Her film and television presence continues to entertain and inspire audiences, making her one of the most respected actors of her generation. . What’s your favourite Kate Winslet performance? . . . . #katewinslet #actor #womeninfilm #titanic #senseandsensibility #eternalsunshineofthespotlessmind #mildredpierce #revolutionaryroad #thereader #ammonite #stevejobs
Oscar a la mejor actriz en 2009 por su papel en "The Reader", la británica de 44 años es "una de las mejores actrices y una de las más respetadas de su generación", agregó.
Los Tribute Awards, premios homenaje, reconocen a los actores, directores y otros profesionales del cine por su destacada contribución a la industria cinematográfica.
rad